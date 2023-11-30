Bill Foley to Host 'It Hurts To Win' Book Signing Saturday at City National Arena

VEGAS (November 30, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 30, that Golden Knights Owner Bill Foley and co-authors Gary Lawless and Gordon Weigers will host a book signing of “It Hurts To Win: The Official Inside Story of the 2022-23 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights” prior to the team’s morning skate at City National Arena on Saturday, December 2.

Foley, Lawless and Weigers will be available outside of The Arsenal in the City National Arena lobby. The signing will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT. Fans are able to purchase books at The Arsenal or bring their copy to be signed. Only copies of the book will be autographed at the event.

The Golden Knights are scheduled to hold a morning skate beginning at 11 a.m. PT ahead of Saturday night’s game at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena against the Washington Capitals. The morning skate is free and open to the public.

Copies of the book are available now at official team stores, including The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena, and online at vegasteamstore.com. The 160-page, hardcover book commemorates the team’s 2022-23 Stanley Cup championship season featuring more than 125 photos and 42,000 words. Foley contributed the book’s preface.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

