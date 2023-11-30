Bill Foley to Host 'It Hurts To Win' Book Signing Saturday at City National Arena

Owner will join co-authors Gary Lawless and Gordon Weigers to sign copies of Stanley Cup commemorative book

ItHurtsToWinBook_zk_2023-10-04_025
By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (November 30, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 30, that Golden Knights Owner Bill Foley and co-authors Gary Lawless and Gordon Weigers will host a book signing of “It Hurts To Win: The Official Inside Story of the 2022-23 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights” prior to the team’s morning skate at City National Arena on Saturday, December 2.

Foley, Lawless and Weigers will be available outside of The Arsenal in the City National Arena lobby. The signing will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT. Fans are able to purchase books at The Arsenal or bring their copy to be signed. Only copies of the book will be autographed at the event.

The Golden Knights are scheduled to hold a morning skate beginning at 11 a.m. PT ahead of Saturday night’s game at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena against the Washington Capitals. The morning skate is free and open to the public.

Copies of the book are available now at official team stores, including The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena, and online at vegasteamstore.com. The 160-page, hardcover book commemorates the team’s 2022-23 Stanley Cup championship season featuring more than 125 photos and 42,000 words. Foley contributed the book’s preface.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

News Feed

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Ben Hemmerling to Three-Year Entry Level Contract

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Ben Hemmerling to Three-Year Entry Level Contract
Golden Knights Fall to Coyotes, 2-0

Golden Knights Fall to Coyotes, 2-0
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 25, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 25, 2023
Golden Knights Oust Stars, 2-1, in Overtime

Golden Knights Oust Stars, 2-1, in Overtime
Additional Details Announced as Vegas Golden Knights Celebrate Gold Friday, Silver Saturday and Medieval Monday

Additional Details Announced as Vegas Golden Knights Celebrate Gold Friday, Silver Saturday and Medieval Monday
Vegas Golden Knights Reveal Adidas Winter Classic Jersey

Vegas Golden Knights Reveal Adidas Winter Classic Jersey
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 16, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 16, 2023
Kolesar Proud of VGK's Involvement with Nellis Air Force Base

Kolesar Proud of VGK's Involvement with Nellis Air Force Base
Golden Knights Fall to Capitals, 3-0

Golden Knights Fall to Capitals, 3-0
Lawless: Catching up with Alex Pietrangelo

Lawless: Catching up with Alex Pietrangelo
Martinez, Hill Lift Golden Knights Past Sharks in 5-0 Shutout Win

Martinez, Hill Lift Golden Knights Past Sharks in 5-0 Shutout Win
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 10, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 10, 2023
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Details of Military Appreciation Knight on Friday, November 10 

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Details of Military Appreciation Knight on Friday, November 10 
Golden Knights Fall to Kings, 4-1

Golden Knights Fall to Kings, 4-1
Jack Eichel: Champion on the Ice and in the Community

Jack Eichel: Champion on the Ice and in the Community
Champs to Visit White House Nov. 13

Champs Set to Visit White House Nov. 13
Lawless: An Unfamiliar Feeling

Lawless: An Unfamiliar Feeling
Golden Knights Fall to Ducks, 4-2, in First Regulation Loss of the Season

Golden Knights Fall to Ducks, 4-2, in First Regulation Loss of the Season