Betfred Look Ahead: Golden Knights Begin 2024 with Winter Classic

The Golden Knights will ring in the New Year in Seattle when they take on the Kraken in the 2024 NHL Winter Classic. They will finish the month of January having played thirteen games. Tickets for all Vegas Golden Knights home games can be purchased here.

Jan. 1 - Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken

The Golden Knights will take on the Kraken for the first time this season on Monday, Jan. 1 at 12 p.m. at T-Mobile Park. Vegas last took on the great outdoors in the 2021 Lake Tahoe matchup vs. the Colorado Avalanche. The Kraken are 13–14-9 this season for a total of 35 points. Vince Dunn is the club’s points leader with 29 (5G, 24A). This will be the Kraken’s first outdoor game in franchise history.

Jan. 4 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers

The Golden Knights will host the Florida Panthers on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The clubs last met on Dec. 23 for the first time since the Stanley Cup Final which saw Florida skate away with a 4-2 win. The Panthers are 19-12-2 for 42 points. Sam Reinhart leads the team in scoring with 42 points (21G, 21A).

Jan. 6 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Islanders

Vegas will face-off against New York for the first time this season on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights went 0-1-1 against the Islanders during the 2022-23 season. New York is 16-9-9 with 41 points. Mathew Barzal is the club’s points leader with 35 (10G, 25A).

Jan. 10 - Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche

The Golden Knights will set off on a one-game trip to take on the Avalanche on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. PT at Ball Arena. The teams last met on Nov. 4, when Vegas dominated Colorado by a score of 7-0. Mark Stone, Jack Eichel and William Karlsson scored two goals each in the win, while William Carrier scored one goal. Adin Hill made 41 saves in net for the shutout. The Avalanche hold a 21-11-3 record for 45 total points. Nathan MacKinnon is the leading scorer with 56 points (19G, 37A).

Jan. 11 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins

The Golden Knights will meet with the Bruins for the first time this season on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas held a 1-1-0 record against Boston during the 2022-23 season. The Bruins are 20-7-6 with 46 points. The team’s points leader is David Pastrnak with 45 (20G, 25A).

Jan. 13 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames

Vegas will take on Calgary for the third time this season on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights lost the first meeting to the Flames in overtime by a score of 2-1 on Nov. 27. On Dec. 12, Vegas won the matchup, 5-4. Mark Stone led the way with 2 goals and 2 assists. Chandler Stephenson, Ivan Barbashev and William Karlsson also netted goals in the victory. Calgary is 14-16-5 with 33 points. Nazem Kari leads the club in points with 25 (9G, 16A).

Jan. 15 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators

The Golden Knights will play the Predators for the first time this season on Monday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas had a 2-0-1 record against Nashville in 2022-23. The Predators are 19-16-0 for 38 total points. Filip Forsberg is the team’s points leader with 38 (16G, 22A).

Jan. 18 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Rangers

Vegas will host a matchup with the Rangers on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights went 0-2-0 against the Rangers during the 2022-23 season. New York has a record of 24-8-1 with 49 points. Artemi Panarin is the club’s leading scorer with 46 points (19G, 27A).

Jan. 20 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

The Golden Knights wrap up their five-game homestand when they host the Penguins on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Last time the teams met, Vegas was shut out, 3-0, on Nov. 19 in Pittsburgh. The Penguins are 16-13-4 with 36 points. Jake Guentzel leads the team in scoring with 38 points (16G, 22A).

Jan. 22 - Vegas Golden Knights at New Jersey Devils

Vegas will embark on a four-game east coast road trip beginning on Monday, Jan. 22 vs. the Devils at 4 p.m. PT at Prudential Center. The Golden Knights had a 1-0-1 record against the Devils during the 2022-23 season. New Jersey is 18-13-2 with 38 points. Jack Hughes is the club’s points leader with 40 (14G, 26A).

Jan. 23 - Vegas Golden Knights at New York Islanders

The Golden Knights will take on the Islanders for the second time this season, this time at UBS Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 4:30 p.m. PT.

Jan. 26 - Vegas Golden Knights at New York Rangers

The Golden Knights will face the Rangers for the second time this season, this time at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. PT.

Jan. 27 - Vegas Golden Knights at Detroit Red WingsThe Golden Knights close out the month against the Red Wings on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 4 p.m. PT at Little Caesars Arena. This will be the first matchup of the season between Vegas and Detroit. The Golden Knights had a 1-1-0 record against the Red Wings during the 2022-23 season. Detroit holds a 16-15-4 record for a total of 36 points. Alex DeBrincat leads the team in points with 34 (16G, 18A).