Best of Golden Knights Quotes From Round 2 Game 5 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Pavel Dorofeyev netted two goals, including the overtime winner, to lift the Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Ducks in Game 5 and take a 3-2 series lead. Here's what Head Coach John Tortorella and a few Golden Knights had to say following the Game 5 victory.

Head Coach John Tortorella on Dorofeyev's performance…

The puck just seems to follow him. He just doesn't say much, just goes and plays. He's a good player, good two-way player. Not just him but high marks for the whole team tonight. I'm really proud of the hockey club.

Tortorella on the team's experience and trust in the room…

We're an experienced team. So, our guys rely on that. It's easy to talk about it after a win, but even when we lose, I'm not worried about the room. I do not have to police that. And that's the trust we have with them. More importantly, the trust they have with one another.

Dorofeyev on the overtime winner…

To be honest with you, I can't even tell you what happened there. I just saw a puck, just whipped my stick on it. Thankfully, it got in the net.

Dorofeyev on how the moment compares to his hat trick in the last round…

I would say it's on the same level. Another important game, Game 5. Yeah, we’ve got to keep going.

Tomas Hertl on the team's response to being down a defenseman…

There was a clear message after the first, we have to step it up. We had to play five [defensemen] over two periods and it's not easy. They did a great job.

Brandon Saad on closing out the series…

The fourth one's always the hardest. So, for us, every game is going to get harder. Tonight was huge for us, and now we've got to regroup and go try to steal one at Anaheim.

Rasmus Andersson on the Golden Knights' composure in overtime…

No moment is too big. We're very confident when we go to overtime. We keep our composure and just try to simplify stuff. Usually overtime goals, it's not the prettiest. It’s the rebounds, the tips, or the screens shot from the blue line. We just try to stay calm in there and work shift by shift.