Barbashev, Thompson Guide Golden Knights to 5-1 Win vs. Rangers

In their 500th regular season game in franchise history, the Vegas Golden Knights (26-14-5) defeated the New York Rangers (28-14-2), 5-1, on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

For the 22nd time in his Golden Knights career, Jonathan Marchessault opened the scoring to give Vegas a 1-0 lead midway through the first period. Three minutes later, Ivan Barbashev's redirection beat Igor Shesterkin to put the Golden Knights ahead by two. Vegas doubled its lead late in the middle frame as Barbashev and Keegan Kolesar scored 25 seconds apart to give the home team a 4-0 edge. Mika Zibanejad got New York on the board in the first minute of the final period, but Brett Howden sealed the win with an empty-net goal as the Golden Knights earned a 5-1 victory.

TOP PERFORMERS

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev's two-goal game was the eighth multi-goal game of his career.

Logan Thompson: Thompson turned aside 29 of New York's 30 shots.

Nicolas Roy: Roy had an assist on each of Vegas's two goals in the first period.

Keegan Kolesar: Kolesar netted his third goal of the season in the win.

Brett Howden: Howden registered his second two-point game of the season with a goal and an assist.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

The Golden Knights skated to their 293rd win in franchise history in their 500th regular-season game.

The 25-second gap between Barbashev and Kolesar's goals in the second period marks the fastest two goals by the Golden Knights this season.

BECAUSE VGK WON...

ATTENDANCE: 18,149

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights will close their homestand as they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Catch the action on Vegas 34, KnightTime+, FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.