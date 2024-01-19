Barbashev, Thompson Guide Golden Knights to 5-1 Win vs. Rangers

Golden Knights claim second victory in a row; look ahead to Penguins on Saturday

_Pizza-Hut-Game-Recap-Recovered-Recovered
By Gordon Weigers
@GoldenKnights VegasGoldenKnights.com

In their 500th regular season game in franchise history, the Vegas Golden Knights (26-14-5) defeated the New York Rangers (28-14-2), 5-1, on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. 

HOW IT WENT DOWN
For the 22nd time in his Golden Knights career, Jonathan Marchessault opened the scoring to give Vegas a 1-0 lead midway through the first period. Three minutes later, Ivan Barbashev's redirection beat Igor Shesterkin to put the Golden Knights ahead by two. Vegas doubled its lead late in the middle frame as Barbashev and Keegan Kolesar scored 25 seconds apart to give the home team a 4-0 edge. Mika Zibanejad got New York on the board in the first minute of the final period, but Brett Howden sealed the win with an empty-net goal as the Golden Knights earned a 5-1 victory.

TOP PERFORMERS
Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev's two-goal game was the eighth multi-goal game of his career. 

Logan Thompson: Thompson turned aside 29 of New York's 30 shots. 

Nicolas Roy: Roy had an assist on each of Vegas's two goals in the first period. 

Keegan Kolesar: Kolesar netted his third goal of the season in the win. 

Brett Howden: Howden registered his second two-point game of the season with a goal and an assist. 

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT
The Golden Knights skated to their 293rd win in franchise history in their 500th regular-season game. 

The 25-second gap between Barbashev and Kolesar's goals in the second period marks the fastest two goals by the Golden Knights this season. 

BECAUSE VGK WON...
When the Golden Knights win, you win! Get 31% off menu priced pizzas at Pizza Hut the day after every win using code VGKWINS on PizzaHut.com.

ATTENDANCE: 18,149

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights will close their homestand as they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Catch  the action on Vegas 34, KnightTime+, FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

News Feed

Vegas Golden Knights Introduce Team Dog 'Maverick,' Plus VGK-9 Club For Fans

Vegas Golden Knights Introduce Team Dog 'Maverick,' Plus VGK-9 Club For Fans
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Official Partnership with Theta Labs

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Official Partnership with Theta Labs
Stone Tallies Hat Trick in 4-1 Victory Against Predators

Stone Tallies Hat Trick in 4-1 Victory Against Predators
Morning Skate Report: Jan. 15, 2024

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 15, 2024
Golden Knights Fall to Calgary Flames, 3-1

Golden Knights Fall to Calgary Flames, 3-1
Morning Skate Report: Jan. 13, 2024

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 13, 2024
Pietrangelo Lifts Golden Knights Over Bruins in 2-1 Overtime Win

Pietrangelo Lifts Golden Knights Over Bruins in 2-1 Overtime Win
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS OWNERSHIP UPDATE

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS OWNERSHIP UPDATE
Morning Skate Report: Jan. 11, 2024

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 11, 2024
Golden Knights Blanked by Avalanche, 3-0

Golden Knights Blanked by Avalanche, 3-0
Morning Skate Report: Jan. 10, 2024

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 10, 2024
By The Numbers: 2023 - A Year to Remember for the VGK

By The Numbers: 2023 - A Year to Remember for the VGK
Golden Knights Snap Skid with 5-2 Win vs. Islanders

Golden Knights Snap Skid with 5-2 Win vs. Islanders
Morning Skate Report: Jan. 6, 2024

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 6, 2024
Golden Knights Drop 4-1 Contest to Panthers

Golden Knights Drop 4-1 Contest to Panthers
Vegas Golden Knights Forward Jack Eichel Named to 2024 NHL All Star Weekend

Vegas Golden Knights Forward Jack Eichel Named to 2024 NHL All Star Weekend
All Three VGK Prospects to Play in Medal Games at 2024 World Junior Championship

All Three VGK Prospects to Play in Medal Games at 2024 World Junior Championship
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans For Three First Responders Theme Knights

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans For Three First Responders Theme Knights