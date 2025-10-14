All-New "VGK Locals Menu" Now Available For All VGK Home Games at T-Mobile Arena

VEGAS (October 14, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights and Levy have introduced an all-new VGK Locals Menu that is available at all Vegas Golden Knights home games for the 25-26 season.

The VGK Locals Menu now features popcorn, fountain soda, bottled water, pretzels, nachos and hot dogs for $5.50 per item.

In addition to these six items, VGK Season Ticket Members will receive 10% off all concession items, including the VGK Locals Menu. Season Ticket Members can redeem the offer by showing their STM identifier embedded in the AXS app at checkout. Further, Premium guests will enjoy a 10% discount on the Chef’s Table at Goose Island as well as the delectable dessert carts on the suite level.

The full VGK Locals Menu, which launched October 8 at Opening Knight, is available at nine concession stands at T-Mobile Arena, while multiple items are available at 24 different locations throughout the building . For the exact locations visit the VGK Locals Menu homepage. Fans do not need to show ID to redeem the offer, as the menu was created FOR locals and will be shared with all fans.

“The VGK Locals Menu was created directly from what we heard from our fans,” said Vegas Golden Knights President of Business Operations John Penhollow. “You spoke, we listened. We appreciate our partners at Levy and T-Mobile Arena for their support in creating another way for us to provide value to fans. The program will benefit those fans and their families who’ve been attending games from the start as well as those who are just beginning their VGK fan journey.”

“No venue in Las Vegas wins on hospitality like the Vegas Golden Knights and T-Mobile Arena, and we’ve been proud to call both partners since the first puck drop,” said Andy Lansing, CEO of Levy. “The arena experience is unmistakably Vegas in every way, and we’re excited to team-up on a new food and beverage offering that brings Vegas fans bold flavor and value, available throughout the arena for all fans to enjoy.”

“Season ticket memberships continue to be the most valuable way for Golden Knights fans to experience VGK hockey,” added Penhollow. “The 10% concessions discount is another impactful benefit for our members, along with discounted parking, exclusive events, 20% off retail, member gifts and preferred ticket pricing.”

The nine concession locations where fans can enjoy the full VGK Locals Menu can be found below:

-Section 5 Mango Gastro Pub

-Section 5 Mango Cart

-Section 9 Home Rice Advantage

-Section 12 Extravagant Eats

-Section 17 Pure Gold

-Section 17 Kona Gastro Pub

-Section 208 Breakaway Burger

-Section 213 Silver State Sandwich

-Section 221 Breakaway Burger

*Please note the 10% Season Ticket Member discount is not available for food and beverage purchased in Suites or checkout-free/frictionless markets at T-Mobile Arena.

