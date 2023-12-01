2023 VGK Holiday Gift Guide 

Two holiday ticket packages are available to bring your favorite Golden Knights fan to The Fortress to watch the reigning Stanley Cup Champions in person! Each pack purchased includes a ticket to three games, plus an exclusive bobblehead of a star Golden Knights player.

The Jack Pack: Named for forward Jack Eichel, The Jack Pack gives fans tickets to games against the New York Islanders (Jan. 6), Nashville Predators (Feb. 20) and Seattle Kraken (March 21), plus a never-before-seen Jack Eichel bobblehead.

The Captain Pack: Named in honor of Captain Mark Stone, this ticket package gives fans tickets to see games against the Florida Panthers (Jan. 4), Toronto Maple Leafs (Feb. 22) and Vancouver Canucks (March 7), plus a Mark Stone bobblehead.

These bobbleheads commemorate the Golden Knights 2023 Stanley Cup victory and are exclusive to these ticket packages!