2023 VGK Holiday Gift Guide 

MicrosoftTeams-image (1)
By Rachel Boorse

This holiday season, the Vegas Golden Knights are your one-stop-shop for gift shopping whether that stop is at The Armory at City National Arena, The Arsenal at T-Mobile Arena or online at vegasteamstore.com.

While every year offers the chance to give the gift of VGK, the 2023 holidays are especially unique thanks to the team’s 2023 Stanley Cup championship and its upcoming appearance in the 2024 Winter Classic. Those milestones help provide the perfect gift for every Golden Knights fan in your life – and in the spirit of the 12 days of Christmas, we’ve picked out a dozen great gift options.

IHTW169

1. “It Hurts to Win: The Official Inside Story of the 2022-23 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights”

This 160-page commemorative hardcover book highlights the team’s 2022-23 season and Stanley Cup victory. With more than 125 photos, 42,000 words and contributions from Chairman and Owner Bill Foley, President of Hockey Operations George McPhee, General Manager Kelly McCrimmon and many others, this is something every Golden Knights fan should have in their home!

VGK_HolidayPack-WEB[2]

2. Holiday Ticket Packs

Two holiday ticket packages are available to bring your favorite Golden Knights fan to The Fortress to watch the reigning Stanley Cup Champions in person! Each pack purchased includes a ticket to three games, plus an exclusive bobblehead of a star Golden Knights player.

The Jack Pack: Named for forward Jack Eichel, The Jack Pack gives fans tickets to games against the New York Islanders (Jan. 6), Nashville Predators (Feb. 20) and Seattle Kraken (March 21), plus a never-before-seen Jack Eichel bobblehead.

The Captain Pack: Named in honor of Captain Mark Stone, this ticket package gives fans tickets to see games against the Florida Panthers (Jan. 4), Toronto Maple Leafs (Feb. 22) and Vancouver Canucks (March 7), plus a Mark Stone bobblehead.

These bobbleheads commemorate the Golden Knights 2023 Stanley Cup victory and are exclusive to these ticket packages!

Knights Championship Ring 3_4 angle Stock

3. Commemorative Stanley Cup Replica Rings and Jewelry from Jason of Beverly Hills

Ring in the holidays with commemorative Stanley Cup jewelry from Jason of Beverly Hills! From rings to bracelets to cufflinks to necklaces, there is something for every lifestyle that either replicates or draws inspiration from the team’s championship rings.

1R5_0034 copy

4. Winter Classic Retail Items

What better way to spend New Year’s Day than repping your favorite team to watch the Winter Classic! Paying homage to a 1910s Vegas, the Winter Classic apparel draws heavily on Wild West and cowboy design elements to represent what a hockey team in Vegas would have looked like during this formative time for our city. At a variety of price points, fans can purchase Winter Classic t-shirts, sweatshirts, jerseys, hats and other merchandise.

1R5_0075 copy

5. Player-Specific Attire

While the Golden Knights fan in your life may love all their players, a certain one carries a special place in their heart. Whether it’s our MVP Conny Marchy, Adin Hill or anyone else, choose from a wide selection of t-shirts to gift a year-round wardrobe staple!

1R5_0091 copy 2

6. Panoramic Photos of The Fortress

These panoramic photos depicting both the Stanley Cup win and the Stanley Cup Banner Raising are a gift every Golden Knights fan can showcase in their home! With different framing options to fit your style, these photos are a unique piece of art.

MicrosoftTeams-image (2)

7. Victory-Worn Authentics from Stanley Cup Playoffs 

The ultimate piece of Golden Knights memorabilia from the Stanley Cup playoffs, these victory-worn authentic jerseys are a great gift for those who want to commemorate the team’s push to the Stanley Cup.

1R5_0186 copy

8. Championship-Used Ice

Exclusive to The Arsenal, this championship-used ice is the perfect one-of-a-kind gift for fans to own a little piece of the team’s Stanley Cup win. A limited quantity is available at The Arsenal at City National Arena while supplies last!

1R5_0058 copy

9. LosVGK Merchandise 

To celebrate the recent launch of LosVGK, the Golden Knights have created a line of merchandise specific to the brand. A variety of pieces including t-shirts, sweatshirts, pucks, hats and more are available for fans to continuously celebrate Hispanic Heritage throughout the season.

TW STILL_KNIGHTTIME PLUS XBOX

10. KnightTime+ Subscription

Giving the gift of a KnightTime+ subscription is the perfect way for any Golden Knights fan to stay in touch with the team on their mobile device or smart TV. KnightTime+ is available to any fan in the Golden Knights TV market on the Apple App Store, Apple TV, Fire TV, Google Play Store, Roku and Xbox.

VGK_JB_2023-05-21_0207_8ymWKxty

11. Golden Knights Tickets

Gift Golden Knights tickets to any and every hockey lover this holiday season. Fans who purchase single-game tickets for any game this season as a gift are eligible to pick up commemorative souvenir tickets from The Arsenal in City National Arena as a keepsake to remember your Golden Knights experience!

GoldFriday-VGKGear_zk_2023-11-21_001

12. Golden Knights Ornaments

Showcase your Golden Knights spirit this holiday season with a hand-painted ornament! Available exclusively at The Arsenal, these ornaments are on sale now in three different designs including “The Golden Age” and “The Realm is UKnighted.”

