Flyers to Host Annual Pride Game

Fans are invited to attend a pregame Pride Fest spotlighting six local small business.

By Philadelphia Flyers
Tonight, the Philadelphia Flyers will host their annual Pride Game when they welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Xfinity Mobile Arena at 7:00 p.m. ET. The evening will celebrate inclusion, visibility, and community, reinforcing the organization’s ongoing commitment to supporting the local LGBTQ+ community.

In celebration of the team’s Pride Game, the Flyers have provided over 300 tickets to local nonprofits to invite members of the LGBTQ+ community to the game. Xfinity Mobile Arena will display special pride-themed arena LEDs, decor, and iconic rainbow hues in support of the evening. Fans can also show their pride by purchasing Flyers Pride merchandise, including t-shirts, hoodies, and hats, available at select retail locations throughout Xfinity Mobile Arena and online at shop.outphitters.com.

Ahead of puck drop, fans are invited to attend Flyers Pride Fest, a pregame celebration running from 5:00–7:00 p.m. ET in the South Food Hall (Section 106). Pride Fest will spotlight local small businesses, artists, and community groups, offering fans the opportunity to shop handmade goods and participate in interactive experiences, including a specialty Pride cocktail, bracelet-making station, glitter station, photo booth, and more.

Participating vendors include:

Mercantile 1888

Christine K. Ring Ceramics 

Snyders Shore Store 

Knotty Lizard 

Box Bar 

Denise Fike Live Event Artistry 

In conjunction with the game, Flyers Charities will host a specialty Pride Auction, which will go live the night of the Pride Game and run through January 17 at 5:30 p.m. ET on FlyersCharities.com. Proceeds from the auction will support Flyers Charities’ mission of growing the game and its ongoing commitment to make hockey accessible to everyone.

The Flyers Pride Game is part of the organization’s broader NHL Unites efforts, which emphasizes inclusion, access, and opportunity for all through hockey.

