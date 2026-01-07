Transaction Analysis: Why the Flyers Extended Dvorak

When the Philadelphia Flyers signed 29-year-old forward Christian Dvorak as an unrestricted free agent this past summer, neither the player nor the team were sure how long his tenure with the team would last.

By Bill Meltzer
The possibilities were wide open. Would he be a short-term rental to be flipped at the trade deadline? Perhaps he'd stay in Philadelphia for one year and then cash in back on the free agency market after the 2025-26 campaign.

As it turned out, Dvorak will be around much longer than that. With the veteran player emerging as a "glue guy" who could play effectively in any game situation, the Flyers signed Dvorak on Monday to a five-season extension that runs through the 2030-31 season.

"What I like about Christian is that he bet on himself coming into this season. He took a one-year deal. We wanted to get to know him a little better. Since he arrived, [he's been] a total pro. A good example for our players and all our young guys coming up. That's the part that I love," Flyers general manager Danny Briere said.

Dvorak's versatility is part of the reason why Briere and the Flyers were willing to go five years on the extension. Currently entrenched at center on a line with leading scorers Trevor Zegras and Travis Konecny, Dvorak has been an ideal complementary piece.

He's responsible without the puck. He excels on faceoffs. Moreover,he adds size to create space and ability to win puck battles in the trenches. Dvorak may not be an elite offensive talent but he's skilled enough to contribute timely plays with the puck (9g, 17a) to currently rank third on the team in scoring.

"It's been a good fit for me. We have a lot of fun and I really like where the team is headed," Dvorak said.

Before he came to Philadelphia this past summer, Dvorak already had a lot of familiarity with head coach Rick Tocchet from their time together in Arizona. There has always been a mutual trust between the two as well as strong communication. They've picked up in Philadelphia where they left off previously.

"He's given me a good opportunity and I've tried to make the most of it. He's part of (the decision to stay long term), for sure," Dvorak said.

Ultimately, the player and the organization opted for stability. With the salary cap now rising sharply for the foreseeable future, Dvorak could have gotten a bit more on the open market than the $5.15 million average annual value of this deal.

"Term was one of the main things I was looking for," Dvorak said.

Meanwhile, from the Flyers' point of view, the replacement cost if they traded Dvorak or let him leave as a UFA would have been excessive.

"There's not a lot of center men on the market this summer. They're hard to get. If you're looking at a trade, that costs assets," Briere said.

The general manager said on Tuesday that he's not overly concerned with how the contract will age over its lifespan. Dvorak has played up and down the lineup -- and has significant experience at left wing as well as center -- during his career. As prospects develop and reach the NHL, Dvorak can move within the lineup to play different roles.

In addition to what he has brought on the ice, Dvorak has fit into the locker room seamlessly as a veteran presence. He's a stabilizing presence: far from the most vociferous or boisterous locker room citizen but leads by example. When he has something to say on the bench or the dressing room, teammates listen.

"I couldn't ask for more: the guys I've played with, the opportunity I've had. I really like the group we have here and I'm really excited things have worked out," Dvorak said.

