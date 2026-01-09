Flyers Alumni Announce Several Fan Favorite Events Returning in 2026

The Flyers Alumni Association is thrilled to announce the return of three fan-favorite events: Friday Night Fights – Celebrating Old Time Hockey, Flyers Alumni Charity Classic Weekend and Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp. Each event will offer fans, supporters, and Alumni members unique opportunities to connect, give back to the community and celebrate Flyers hockey.

“We are thrilled to bring back this lineup of Flyers Alumni events,” said Brad Marsh President of Flyers Alumni. “It is a great way for former players to interact with fans and to give back to the community that they once played for.”

Friday Night Fights – Celebrating Old Time Hockey

On Friday, March 6, Flyers fans can enjoy an unforgettable night of hockey grit and glory at Flyers Alumni’s Friday Night Fights, which features some of the toughest guys ever to play in the NHL. This one-night-only event showcases exclusive fight footage of some of the toughest Flyers and their legendary rivals, followed by live on-stage stories, laughs, and surprises. It’s a celebration of hockey’s boldest battles, lasting camaraderie, and giving back to local charities—a night you won’t want to miss! Fans can find more information at https://flyersalumni.net/friday-night-fights/.

Charity Classic Weekend

Fans are invited to join Flyers Alumni from June 13-15 for a jam-packed “hat trick” of events designed to bring alumni and supporters together while raising funds to positively impact those within the Delaware Valley. Throughout the weekend, Flyers greats from every era will take part in three special activities: the Flyers Alumni Pickleball Tournament, the Walk.Run.Ride., and the Flyers Alumni Golf Tournament. Fans can find more information at https://flyersalumni.net/charity-classic-weekend/.

Fantasy Camp

The highly anticipated return of Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp will take place on August 14-17. Each year, players of widely varying skill levels travel from across the United States and Canada to participate. Weekend Warriors and participants who have played extensively bond on and off the ice while mingling with the Flyers Alumni camp instructors. Fans can register at https://flyersalumni.net/main-events/

During the month of December, the Flyers Alumni Association hosted its 12 Days of Giving. During these 12 days, the organization made donations to 12 different organizations, including Alex’s Lemonade Stand, St. Francis Inn, the $20 Kindness Challenge and more. These donations would not be possible without the fans’ participation in the events hosted by the Flyers Alumni Association.

Flyers Alumni Association celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2024. Since its inception, Flyers Alumni Association has generated and contributed significant funds to support the greater Philadelphia region benefitting local non-profits including Ed Snider Youth Hockey and Education, Flyers Warriors, Every Child Deserves a Bike, 12 Days of Christmas Giving, Team Foster and more. Participants can register now at FlyersAlumni.net. Each event must be purchased separately.