Flyers prospect Jack Berglund wins gold at World Junior Championship

The Flyers had six total prospects participate in the tournament including Heikki Ruohonen and Max Westergard with Team Finland and Shane Vansaghi with the United States.

Berglund, selected by the Flyers in the second-round (51st overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, appeared in all seven games for Sweden, registering 10 points (3g-7a) and a team-leading +10 rating. The centerman captained Sweden through the tournament and played a key role as the team went undefeated to win gold over Czechia.

Martone, who was the Flyers first-round pick (sixth overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft, captained Canada to a bronze medal over Finland while registering a team-leading six goals through seven games. This was his second World Junior Championship – last year the forward skated in three games and scored one goal and ultimately lost in the Quarter Final. Martone is currently leading Michigan State in goals (11) and points (20) in his freshman season.

Luchanko, drafted in the first-round (12th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, also played in all seven games for Canada, recording one assist. This was his second World Junior Championship appearance. Luchanko currently plays for the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and appeared in four games with the Flyers earlier this season.