Flyers Injury Update; Recall Ginning from Lehigh Valley

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Adam Ginning from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League.

injury-1.9
By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

Additionally, they have placed defenseman Jamie Drysdale on injured reserve with an upper-body injury retroactive to January 6. Forwards Bobby Brink and Travis Konecny are day-to-day with upper-body injuries.

The Flyers will host the Tampa Bay Lightning tomorrow at Xfinity Mobile Arena at 7:00 p.m. The game can be seen on NBCSP and heard on 97.5 The Fanatic.

