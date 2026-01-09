Flyers Injury Update; Recall Ginning from Lehigh Valley

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Adam Ginning from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League.

Additionally, they have placed defenseman Jamie Drysdale on injured reserve with an upper-body injury retroactive to January 6. Forwards Bobby Brink and Travis Konecny are day-to-day with upper-body injuries.

The Flyers will host the Tampa Bay Lightning tomorrow at Xfinity Mobile Arena at 7:00 p.m. The game can be seen on NBCSP and heard on 97.5 The Fanatic.