Nikita Grebenkin made a tremendous backhand pass that created a huge scramble near the net. Toronto benefited from a whistle with the puck still loose.

Vladar made a stop in close on Matias Miccelli. At 5:25, Vladar's mask popped off in making a save. The whistle blew immediately.

Down low in the defensive zone, Emi Andrae was called for a holding minor on former Flyers' center Scott Laughton. Toronto went to the power play at 8:40. The Flyers killed it off successfully. However, the Leafs went back to the power play at 11:31, Konecny went off for slashing Simon Benoit.

The Flyers killed off this penalty, too. As the penalty expired, Garnet Hathaway went down to block an Oliver Ekman-Larsson shot. Hathaway's skate blade came off, flying into the corner.

Grebenkin made a nice pass from the right boards to the left point. With no screen in front, however, Hildeby had a routine save, At the other end, Vladar made a fine save on Matthews. In the final minute, Morgan Rielly had a prime chance.

Shots: Flyers 3 (11 overall) - Maple Leafs 7 (13 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 9 (12 overall) - Maple Leafs 9 (23 overall)

THIRD PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Konecny (upper body injury) did not return to the game for the third period.

Dvorak had another opportunity near the doorstep. Hildeby made the save. Play was pretty low-event through 10 minutes.

At 10:59, the Flyers went to their second power play of the game. Matthew Knies went off for slashing. Owen Tippett had a chance along the goal line. At 11:45, Zegras poked a poke near the goal line. The puck disappeared. A replay delay ensued. There was no conclusive replay angle available.

The Flyers went on a 5-on-3 for 52 seconds at 12:07 when Stecher tripped Tippett. With 60 seconds left on a remaining 5-on-4, Tippett poked at a puck in the crease. Hildeby covered.

The Flyers gave up a 2-on-1 shorthanded counterattack. With three seconds left on the Stecher penalty, Laughton sniped the tying goal at 14:04.

Shots: Flyers 8 (19 overall) - Maple Leafs 9 (22 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 4 (16 overall) - Maple Leafs 10 (33 overall)

OVERTIME SUMMARY

Zegras was denied on a breakaway in the first minute of sudden death. Vladar stopped Easton Cowan at the other end. However, at 2:48, Cowan finished off a backhand pass from John Tavares to end the game.

Final shots were 24 to 22 Toronto. Final faceoffs were 35-16 Toronto.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey – Sean Couturier – Owen Tippett

Carl Grundstrom – Noah Cates – Matvei Michkov

Nikita Grebenkin – Rodrigo Abols – Garnet Hathaway

Cam York - Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler – Rasmus Ristolainen

Emil Andrae - Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

{Samuel Ersson]

Postgame RAV4 (RAV4 Things Revisited)

1. Game management

The Flyers had some sloppy moments early in the first period but then settled in nicely. Unfortunately, the power play worked to Philly's detriment. Philly had ample opportunities -- both in regulation and OT -- to win the game.

2. Michkov returns to the lineup

Matvei Michkov missed Tuesday's game with lower-body injury. He was back in the lineup for the Toronto game. Michkov set up an Owen Tippett power play scoring chance in the third period. Overall, he played 14:59, had two shots on goal on six shot attempts and blocked one Toronto shot.

3. Grebenkin follow-up game

Acquired last year in the trade that sent Scott Laughton to Toronto, was Flyers rookie winger Nikita Grebenkin. He posted a goal and an assist last game against Anaheim.

On Thursday, through two periods, Grebenkin had three credited hits and one shot on goal. Grebenki remained involved in the play in the third period. Grebenkin moved up to play with Dvorak and Zegras after Konecny was lost to injury. Overall, he played 13:06.

4. Big minutes for Risto

In the absence of Jamie Drydale (upper-body injury), Finnish Olympian Rasmus Ristolainen logged nearly 17 minutes of ice time through two periods. Overall, "Risto" logged 23:31 of ice time (three shot attempts, one block). Ristolainen was on the ice for both the Laughton and Cowan tallies.