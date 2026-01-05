Farm Report: Set for Gold Medal Game

The 2025-26 IIHF World Junior Championship gold and bronze medal games are set for Monday in Minneapolis-St. Paul Minnesota. Team Sweden, captained by Flyers 2024 second-round pick Jack Berglund opposes Czechia for the gold medal.

Meanwhile, four Flyers prospects will participate in the bronze medal match: captain Porter Martone and Jett Luchanko for Team Canada and both Heikki Ruohonen and Max Westergard for Team Finland.

In Sunday semifinal matches, Sweden outlasted Finland via shootout, 4-3 (2-1). Berglund, who logged 18:34 in regulation and overtime, assisted on an Ivar Stenberg goal and later notched one of the Junior Crowns' two shootout goals.

Ruohonen, an alternate for Team Finland, helped create the tying rebound goal by Joona Saarelainen at 14:01 of the third period. Ruohonen deflected the puck on net and his teammate stashed home the loose puck. The Harvard University freshman center also won 14 of 20 faceoffs (many of which were head-to-head against Berglund) and logged 20:51 of overall ice time.

Westergard had two shots on goal in 14:57 of ice time. Unlike Berglund and Ruohonen, Westergard will be eligible again for the 2026-27 World Juniors.

In the second semifinal game on Sunday, Canada suffered a 6-4 upset loss at the hands of Czechia. Canada scored first but repeatedly made costly gaffes that resulted in having to play from behind repeatedly. The Czechs led by scores of 2-1, 3-2, and 4-3 as time ticked down below three minutes remaining in the third period.

At the 17:19 mark of the third period, Martone scored to forge a 4-4 deadlock. However, the reprieve was short-lived. Tomas Poletine restored the lead for the Czechs at 18:46 and the Czechs went on to add an empty net power play goal with the teams skating 5-on-5.