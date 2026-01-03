Postgame RAV4: Flyers Drill Oilers, 5-2

In their first game of the 2026 calendar year, the Philadelphia Flyers earned a 5-2 victory over the defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers. Philly finished the two-game season series with three of four possible points against the Oilers.

The Flyers took a two-goal edge to the first intermission. Denver Barkey (1st career NHL goal) scored a beautiful goal off the rush to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead in the first period. Philly soon added goals from Travis Sanheim (4th of the season) and Bobby Brink (11th). A breakaway goal by Connor McDavid (25th) reduced the Philly lead to 3-1.

In the middle stages of the second period, Evan Bouchard (PPG, 8th) cut the gap to 3-2. In the third period, the Flyers kept Edmonton without a shot on net for half of the period before Nick Seeler (1st) opened a 4-2 lead. Owen Tippett (ENG, 13th) restored the three-goal margin with 1:10 left in the game.

Dan Vladar played a very strong game in stopping 22 of 24 shots to earn the win. Edmonton's Calvin Pickard made 24 saves on 28 shots.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Oilers had three of the game's first four shots on goal, Vladar's third save was a glove stop on Vasily Podkolzin after a lead pass from Leon Draisaitl.

Barkey started and finished a gorgeous sequence to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 7:16. It began with Barkey making a good defensive play deep in the Philly zone to start a push the other way. In tic-tac-toe fashion, Sean Couturier fed Owen Tippett. Barkey charged to the net and scored on the backhand after Tippett's tape-to-tape pass.