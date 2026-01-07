Postgame RAV4: Flyers Hunt Down Ducks

At 14:55, Vladar denied a semi-breakaway from Ryan Strome. At the other Abols and Grebenkin each had chances. Vladar then denied Gauthier's third shot on goal (seventh shot attempt) of the game.
Shots: Flyers 18 (31 overall) - Ducks 5 (10 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 16 (29 overall) - Ducks 5 12 overall)
THIRD PERIOD SYNOPSIS
Couturier received a tripping penalty just nine seconds into the period. Anaheim missed the net or got blocked on three shot attempts. At 1:25, Killorn swept a shot from the right slot into the net for a power play goal. The assists went to Terry and LaCombe.
At 3:31, Cates and Gauthier exchanged bumps and words at a stoppage of play. Nothing escalated.
Vladar denied a 2-on-1 rush for his 12th save of the game .At 5:22, Vladar reeled in a partially screened shot from Sennecke. The puck had good movement on it.
Hathaway crushed Ian Moore behind the net at 7:51. Gudas went right after Hathaway, and they fought. The call was five for fighting apiece with no additional penalties.
Denver Barkey got elbowed in the neutral zone by Jacob Trouba. The Flyers went back to the power play at 8:14. The Flyers got 45-second 5-on-3 at 9:29 when Chris Kreider high-sticked Cates.
More chaos ensued at 15:46, started by former Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas (elbowing minor).
Anaheim pulled Dostal for a 6-on-5 attack at 18:46, Grebenkin added an unassisted empty net goal.
Shots: Flyers 7 (38 overall) - Ducks 8 (18 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 11 (40 overall) - Ducks 13 (25 overall)
FLYERS STARTING LINEUP
Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey – Sean Couturier – Owen Tippett
Nikita Grebenkin – Noah Cates – Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom – Rodrigo Abols – Garnet Hathaway
Cam York - Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae - Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler – Rasmus Ristolainen
Dan Vladar
{Samuel Ersson]
Postgame RAV4 (RAV4 Things Revisited)
1. Zegras and Drysdale
Playing against his former team for the first time, Flyers leading scorer Trevor Zegras was fired up for this game from the first drop of the puck. The early Gauthier goal raised the stakes even higher. Zegras proceeded to blast two sniper goals past Dostal to turn a one-goal deficit into a one-goal lead.
Fellow former Anaheim player Jamie Drysdale played 5:56 across seven shifts before he was felled by Johnston's hit. He did not return.
2. Crowd energy and emotion
Tuesday's game, Ed Snider Legacy Game, had the home crowd rocking before the match even started. For one thing, it was the Flyers' first home game since before Christmas. Secondly, former Flyers first-round pick Cutter Gauthier was in the house on the opposing side. The home' team's challenge was to feed off the crowd's energy and emotion in a positive way. Philly did just that in front of the sold-out crowd of Flyers partisans.
3. Dvorak
Thursday's match was the first for Flyers center Christian Dvorak since he signed a five-year contract extension. On Tuesday night, the 29-year-old veteran helped set up the first Zegras goal. He also won eight of his first 11 faceoffs in the game.
4. Special teams
The Flyers and Ducks entered this game in respective power play funks that dated back to the start of December. In this game, the Flyers went 1-for-8 on the power play including a five-minute man advantage and a 5-on-3. They were just 1-for-3 on the penalty kill.