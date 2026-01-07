Postgame RAV4: Flyers Hunt Down Ducks

In their first home game of the 2026 calendar year, the Philadelphia Flyers hit the midway point of their 2025-26 schedule with a 5-2 victory against the Anaheim Ducks at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The first period was as action-packed and emotional as advertised. After Cutter Gauthier (PPG, 20th) gave the Ducks the game's first goal, Trevor Zegras answered back with even strength and power play tallies (16th and 17th) to grab a 2-1 lead.

The Flyers also dominated the second period. They spent seven minutes on the power play. Philly didn't score but peppered Anaheim with shot attempts. At five-on-five, goals by Cam York (3rd) and Travis Sanheim (5th) doubled the lead to 4-2.

Alex Killorn (PPG, 4th) narrowed the gap to 4-2 early in the third period. The play remained chippy and Anaheim kept taking penalties. Nikita Grebenkin (ENG, 3rd) added an empty net goal.

Dan Vladar stopped 16 of 18 shots to earn the win. In a losing cause, Lukas Dostal allowed four goals on 37 shots.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Flyers came out roaring with three quality shots early. At 2:38, Noah Cates took exception to a high hit on Bobby Brink, who suffered an upper-body injury and had to leave the game. In defense of his teammates, Cates immediately dropped the gloves with Jansen Harkins. Cates got an instigator penalty tacked on to the fighting major.