Friday Forecheck: Barkey Making Most of NHL Opportunity

Twenty-year-old Flyers rookie left winger Denver Barkey is used to being doubted or underrated because of his lack of size.

ff1.9
By Bill Meltzer
philadelphiaflyers.com

Twenty-year-old Flyers rookie left winger Denver Barkey is used to being doubted or underrated because of his lack of size. It's happened at every level of play. Each and every time, he's proven the skeptics wrong and quickly earned the trust of his coaches and general managers. Then the cycle repeats when he moves up to a higher level of competition.

Barkey dominated the U14 and U15 levels to earn a first round selection (16th overall) by the prestigious London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League priority draft. In London, Barkey caught the attention of NHL amateur scouts but lasted until 95th (third round) in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft despite how well he played for coach Dale Hunter in the 2022-23 regular season and especially the OHL playoffs. In his two post-Draft junior seasons, Barkey became a team leader -- eventually the captain -- for the Knights in back-to-back championship seasons. He played in all game situations and became one of the premiere shorthanded scoring threats across the entire CHL circuit.

Nevertheless, in back-to-back years, Barkey was the next-to-last or final cut from Team Canada at the World Junior Championship selection camp. Entering his first professional campaign with the Flyers in 2025-26, the organization figured that Barkey needed to slow cook in the American Hockey League before he'd be ready to challenge for a role in the NHL.

"We figured Denver would need two years, maybe even three, with the Phantoms," Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said.

"But he played really well in Lehigh Valley, pretty much from the get-go. We were impressed by what we saw. Snowy [Phantoms head coach John Snowden] and Alyn [McCauley] liked his maturity, his smarts and his compete level. When we called him to the Flyers last month, we figured he'd get a game or two and then return to the Phantoms. But he's forced our hand. It's early and different things can happen, but he's been giving us some tough decisions. Tocc [Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet] has said that he really likes Denver's character. He's small but he gets to the hard areas. He is good with and without the puck. He brings speed and quickness."

Tocchet expressed similar sentiments.

"He's not looking at just playing a half-ice game. He’s playing a full game. The one thing that impresses me — obviously, his hockey IQ — Jonesy [Keith Jones] told me that when I took the job, ‘You’ll like this kid.’ And I remember watching the London Knights play in the finals, watching him and [Oliver] Bonk and those guys. I was like, ‘Man, look at this guy’s hockey IQ!’ But he’s not scared to go into a corner. He’s a small guy but he goes in reckless at times, like he doesn’t care," Tocchet said.

The quintessential Barkey moment so far in the NHL came in the Flyers' recent win in Edmonton. In one continuous sequence, the rookie displayed almost the full complement of attributes that got him to the NHL. He won a defensive battle behind the net and then made a tape-to-tape pass to Sean Couturier to start a transition rush the other way. Barkey then raced the length of the ice and drove to the net. Receiving a feed from Owen Tippett, Barkey scored at the doorstep against veteran goaltender Calvin Pickard.

For his part, Barkey has learned throughout his hockey development that he can't take anything for granted. He has to prove himself anew with each successive day, practice or game. He's been earning his keep on a line with team captain Couturier and the ultra-athletic Tippett.

"The game moves real fast up here. Obviously, these are the best players in the world. Just really smart and skilled. So you have to be ready mentally and physically, and play the right way. For me, like I said, it's all about trying to be ready and prove that I can play. We have an unbelievable group. It's just an honor to play with these guys," Barkey said.

Playing in the National Hockey League brings a lot of perks: top-flight hotels, chartered flights rather rather than long bus rides. a higher pay rate on a two-way entry-level contract, state-of-the art workout facilities, access to professional trainers, sports science feedback, etc. It also brings much more responsibility. Barkey has not been overwhelmed by the adjustments, but he's trying to use them as daily learning experiences.

“You have to kind of change your day-to-day life,” Barkey told The Hockey News. “And it’s a lot different than juniors because it’s your job now. You’ve got to look after yourself, your body, your game. It’s on you to perform every night, every practice.”

Couturier, who first made the jump to the NHL at age 18, said that his young teammate brings a good outlook on the game off the ice as well as on. Strictly in on-ice hockey terms, the captain says that Barkey brings an awareness of where he should skate and what he's trying to accomplish from shift to shift.

"I think he's helped our line. He's always in motion, moves his feet. He gets the puck to Tipp or to me, and he finds the seams. It's been good so far," Couturier said.

Even before the Flyers' recent injuries, it looked like the rookie might stay around on the NHL roster. Now that the team's depth is being tested, those chances have further increased. However, in a few weeks, the Flyers will have another decision to make. During the Olympic break, will the Flyers loan Barkey to the Phantoms to allow him to keep playing? Will he get the call that every rookie NHL dreams of, and be told to find a place to live rather than staying in a hotel?

None of these decisions are set in stone. However, what is clear is that Barkey has not been intimidated by the step to hockey's top level. He's used to defying the initial odds and quickly becoming a mainstay on his team.

News Feed

Flyers Alumni Announce Several Fan Favorite Events Returning in 2026

Postgame Rav4: Flyers Lose to Leafs in OT

RAV4 Things: Flyers vs. Maple Leafs

Transaction Analysis: Why the Flyers Extended Dvorak

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Hunt Down Ducks

RAV4 Things: Flyers vs. Ducks

Vladar Named to Team Czechia for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Abols Named to Team Latvia for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina

Flyers prospect Jack Berglund wins gold at World Junior Championship

Flyers agree to terms with center Christian Dvorak on a five-year contract extension

Farm Report: Berglund Set for Gold Medal Game

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Drill Oilers, 5-2

RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Oilers

Friday Forecheck:  Turning the Page to 2026

Ristolainen Named to Team Finland for the Olympic Games Milano Cortina 2026

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Burned by Flames

Flyers Acquire Philip Tomasino from Pittsburgh in Exchange for Egor Zamula

RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Flames