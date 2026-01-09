Friday Forecheck: Barkey Making Most of NHL Opportunity

Twenty-year-old Flyers rookie left winger Denver Barkey is used to being doubted or underrated because of his lack of size. It's happened at every level of play. Each and every time, he's proven the skeptics wrong and quickly earned the trust of his coaches and general managers. Then the cycle repeats when he moves up to a higher level of competition.

Barkey dominated the U14 and U15 levels to earn a first round selection (16th overall) by the prestigious London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League priority draft. In London, Barkey caught the attention of NHL amateur scouts but lasted until 95th (third round) in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft despite how well he played for coach Dale Hunter in the 2022-23 regular season and especially the OHL playoffs. In his two post-Draft junior seasons, Barkey became a team leader -- eventually the captain -- for the Knights in back-to-back championship seasons. He played in all game situations and became one of the premiere shorthanded scoring threats across the entire CHL circuit.

Nevertheless, in back-to-back years, Barkey was the next-to-last or final cut from Team Canada at the World Junior Championship selection camp. Entering his first professional campaign with the Flyers in 2025-26, the organization figured that Barkey needed to slow cook in the American Hockey League before he'd be ready to challenge for a role in the NHL.

"We figured Denver would need two years, maybe even three, with the Phantoms," Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said.

"But he played really well in Lehigh Valley, pretty much from the get-go. We were impressed by what we saw. Snowy [Phantoms head coach John Snowden] and Alyn [McCauley] liked his maturity, his smarts and his compete level. When we called him to the Flyers last month, we figured he'd get a game or two and then return to the Phantoms. But he's forced our hand. It's early and different things can happen, but he's been giving us some tough decisions. Tocc [Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet] has said that he really likes Denver's character. He's small but he gets to the hard areas. He is good with and without the puck. He brings speed and quickness."

Tocchet expressed similar sentiments.

"He's not looking at just playing a half-ice game. He’s playing a full game. The one thing that impresses me — obviously, his hockey IQ — Jonesy [Keith Jones] told me that when I took the job, ‘You’ll like this kid.’ And I remember watching the London Knights play in the finals, watching him and [Oliver] Bonk and those guys. I was like, ‘Man, look at this guy’s hockey IQ!’ But he’s not scared to go into a corner. He’s a small guy but he goes in reckless at times, like he doesn’t care," Tocchet said.

The quintessential Barkey moment so far in the NHL came in the Flyers' recent win in Edmonton. In one continuous sequence, the rookie displayed almost the full complement of attributes that got him to the NHL. He won a defensive battle behind the net and then made a tape-to-tape pass to Sean Couturier to start a transition rush the other way. Barkey then raced the length of the ice and drove to the net. Receiving a feed from Owen Tippett, Barkey scored at the doorstep against veteran goaltender Calvin Pickard.