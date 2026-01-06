Vladar Named to Team Czechia for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

The Czech Ice Hockey Association has named goaltender Dan Vladar one of Czechia’s three goaltenders ahead of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

philadelphiaflyers.com

This marks the Prague, Czechia native’s seventh time being selected to represent his country. He most recently appeared in net at the 2025 IIHF World Championship in Sweden, where he picked up three wins for Czechia, including a shutout.

“It’s a huge honor to be named to Team Czech for the Olympics,” said Vladar. “Everyone remembers the 1998 team in Nagano when they won. Even today, you still see the highlights and hear people talk about those plays. I’ve heard so many great stories, and I hope we can create some of our own.”

Vladar is having a career-best season, owning a 15-6-3 record and picking up points in 18 of 24 starts. The netminder has allowed just 57 goals through 24 starts. Among all goaltenders who have also appeared in 20 or more games, only four have allowed fewer than 57 goals. Vladar ranks tied for eighth in the NHL in save percentage (.910) and fifth in goals-against average (2.39) among the 32 goalies who have played 20 or more games. Both marks are career highs for Vladar.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will feature NHL players for the first time since 2014 in Sochi. Since then, there have only been two other best-on-best hockey tournaments: the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off – both organized by the National Hockey League.

