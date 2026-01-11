Postgame RAV4: Flyers Struck Down by Bolts

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 7-2, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday evening. The Lightning won their ninth straight game. Nikita Kucherov led the way with two goals and two assists.

Extending his point streak to nine games, Kucherov (21st goal of the season) gave Tampa a 1-0 lead early in the first period. Scoring his first goal of the season, Garnet Hathaway got the goal back a few minutes later. However, Kucherov (2nd of the game, 22nd of the season) soon struck again.

Nick Paul (5th) extended Tampa's lead to 3-1 in the latter half of the second period. In the third period, goals by Gage Goncalves (5th) and Hagel (21st) built a 5-1 stranglehold for the Lightning. Owen Tippett (PPG, 14th) got a goal back before Tampa's Yanni Gourde (6th) restored a four-goal edge. Concalves added his second goal of the night for a 7-2 final.

Samuel Ersson was beaten on the first two shots of the game for Tampa. Overall, he made 16 saves on 23 shots. Andrei Vasilevskiy earned the victory with 18 saves.

The Flyers went 1-for-2 on the power play. They were 1-for-2 on the PK.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The deadly Kucherov found himself alone near the right post and gave Tampa a quick 1-0 lead at 1:49. On the sequence Brayden Point took the puck from Denver Barkey on the right half boards, and Cam York was caught out of position.

Setting up in the mid slot, Hathaway re-directed a Noah Juulsen point shot to forge a 1-1 tie at 4:15. The secondary assist went to Rodrigo Abols.