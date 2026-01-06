Abols Named to Team Latvia for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina

The Latvian Ice Hockey Federation has named forward Rodrigo Abols one of 12 forwards to represent Latvia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. He is one of four Flyers players to be named to their respective countries roster.

Abols will make his second Olympic appearance, having previously represented Latvia at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, where he served as assistant captain and recorded a goal and an assist in four games.

“It’s a dream come true. To be given the chance for us to play against the other NHL guys and size up against the best in the world it’s very exciting,” said Abols. “Watching that Canada vs. Latvia game when they almost upset them in the quarters was pretty fun to watch…So now I’m hoping to be a part of something historical.”

The Riga, Latvia native has competed for his country on the world stage in the top division on 10 occasions, totaling 14 goals and 26 points in 59 games. Abols has been a known leader for Latvia, having served as captain twice and assistant captain on four other occasions.

In his first full season with the Flyers, Abols has recorded two goals and six assists through 35 games – both are career highs for the forward. Over the course of his NHL career, he has appeared in 57 games and tallied 13 points (4g-9a).

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will feature NHL players for the first time since 2014 in Sochi. Since then, there have only been two other best-on-best hockey tournaments: the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off – both organized by the National Hockey League.