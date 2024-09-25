Training Camp Notebook: NHL Group Unites at Practice

After a whirlwind first four days of training camp -- John Tortorella's infamous skate test, two days of dual scrimmages, practice sessions, and two road exhibition games -- the Flyers had a complete day off on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the team reconvened in two practice groups at the Flyers Training Center.

The first practice group was the "NHL group", for lack of a better term. These players are either locks for the eventual opening-night NHL roster or are players whom Tortorella and the Hockey Operations staff wants to take an extended look at in camp. The main line combinations were as follows:

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost - Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster - Sean Couturier - Matvei Michkov

Joel Farabee - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton - Ryan Poehling - Garnet Hathaway

Note; Jett Luchanko took various reps in place of Couturier, Nicolas Deslauriers alternated with Laughton, and Olle Lycksell (who played in both Sunday's and Monday's exhibition games) spelled Frost on some reps. Although typically a winger, Lycksell took reps skating in the middle.

The main defensive pairings were as follows:

Cam York - Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler - Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula - Rasmus Ristolainen

Adam Ginning - Erik Johnson

With the goalie numbers in camp now reduced to four -- the projected NHL tandem of Samuel Ersson and Ivan Fedotov and the likely AHL duo of Cal Petersen and Eetu Makiniemi -- the two NHL netminders had the nets to themselves in Group 1.

Tortorella said after practice that he hasn't made up his mind yet about with personel and line combinations will play against the Islanders the next day.

Wednesday News and Notes: