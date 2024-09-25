Flyers Reduce Training Camp Roster by 14 Players

GettyImages-1791430818
By Philadelphia Flyers
@NHLFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers have reduced their training camp roster by 14 players, according to General Manager Daniel Brière:

The following five (5) players will be assigned to their respective junior teams today:

G - Sam Hillebrandt (OHL - Barrie - released from his ATO)
G - Carson Bjarnason (WHL - Brandon)
D - Spencer Gill (QMJHL - Rimouski)
D - Carter Sotheran (WHL - Portland)
F - Josh Zakreski (WHL - Portland - released from his ATO)

The following nine (9) players have been assigned to the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms today:

D - Matteo Mann
D - Emile Chouinard
D - Ethan Samson
D - Sam Sedley
F - Sawyer Boulton
F - Nick Capone
F - Alexis Gendron
F - Matthew Miller
F - Zayde Wisdom

The Flyers training camp roster is now at 44 players.

