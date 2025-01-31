Trade Analysis: Flyers add Kuzmenko, Pelletier and two draft picks in deal with Calgary

Thursday's four-player trade between the Flyers and Calgary Flames -- Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee to Calgary for Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier -- is properly viewed in two different contexts.

In the short term, what did the Flyers add to the roster? In the big picture, how do the Flyers believe the deal positions the organization to take the next steps in the ongoing rebuilding process?

In terms of immediate impact, the Flyers added two wingers (while subtracting Farabee), while subtracting a center (Frost). For the time being, at least, the Flyers can deploy Noah Cates, Sean Couturier, left wing/center Scott Laughton, Ryan Poehling (currently on Injured Reserve) and/or Rodrigo Abols as their pivots.

Pelletier, who will turn 24 on March 7, has a smaller frame but plays a high-octane and competitive brand of hockey. Thus far in his professional career, Pelletier has bounced back and forth between the NHL and the AHL. This season, however, he appears to have "graduated" to NHL regular status.

Pelletier, drafted by the Flames in the first round (26th overall) of the 2019 Entry Draft, is somewhat akin to Frost in one way: both are playmakers who are naturally more inclined to be puck distributors rather than goal scorers.

This season with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers, Pelletier posted 16 assists among his 19 points in 20 games. At the NHL level, he has 11 points (4g, 7a) in 24 games. He works hard to be responsible on both sides of the puck, and is not afraid to battle despite generally going up against bigger players.

Kuzmenko, who will turn 29 on February 4, has posted four goals and 15 points in 37 games this season. After making an immediate splash in the NHL with 39 goals and 74 points with the Vancouver Canucks in 2022-23, he has struggled to regain that form over the last two-and-a-half seasons. Last year, his first with the Flames, he was limited to 29 games played.

Salary cap considerations: On a short-term basis, the Flyers gained a modest (roughly $800,000) amount of cap space. However, in the bigger picture it may be a higher savings.

Kuzmenko is an unrestricted free agent this summer. His future in Philadelphia beyond this season will be determined by his performance over the rest of the season. Pelletier, currently making $800,000, is a restricted free agent this summer. He is in line for a raise but not likely a huge raise unless he tears it up the rest of the season.

Farabee, meanwhile, is signed for three more seasons at a $5 million average annual value. Frost is an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent this summer. He can become an unrestricted free agent next summer barring a multi-year extension.

In terms of long-term impact, that remains to be seen.

On the prospect front, Frost's departure potentially opens a space next season for Jett Luchanko if he is deemed NHL-ready. The 2024 first-round draft pick will turn 19 shortly before the start of training camp.