Postgame 5: Flyers Fall to Leafs

The Philadelphia Flyers finished a five-game road trip on Tuesday with a 7-2 loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. The Flyers finished the road trip without a win (0-4-1) and are 1-10-1 over their last 12 games.

The Flyers got off to a decent start in the first period. But things went downhill rapidly by the end of the frame. From there, the rest of the game was slanted in Toronto's favor.

There was a scrum along the boards at 3:17 of the first period. Offsetting minor penalties were called on Calle Jarnkrok (boarding) and Nick Seeler (roughing) for two minutes of 4-on-4 play.

The Flyers went to the game's first power play at 5:34 as Nick Robertson was sent to the sin bin for tripping. Philadelphia generated one shot (Owen Tippett) during the 5-on-4.

With play back at 5-on-5, the Maple Leafs relaxed on what they thought would be an icing call. Instead the Flyers retrieved it and Ryan Poehling (8th of the season, fourth goal in the last eight games) scored from the top of the right circle off a nice feed from Jakob Pelletier. The secondary assist went to Rodrigo Abols for his work down low in forechecking the puck away from John Tavares.