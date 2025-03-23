Postgame 5: Flyers Lose High-Scoring Game in Windy City

The Philadelphia Flyers were defeated by the Chicago Blackhawks, 7-4, at United Center on Sunday afternoon. The Blackhawks ended a seven-game winless streak. The Flyers are 1-9-1 over their last 11 games and 0-3-1 on their current five-game road trip.

The wild first period saw the two teams evenly divide six goals. The Flyers led by scores of 1-0 and 3-2, while Chicago grabbed a brief 2-1 edge before erasing Philly's 3-2 lead. The play was loose but also entertaining.

Owen Tippett started the game on the fourth line, after being moved down in-game on Saturday in Dallas. The Flyers generated the game's first scoring chance. The Flyers had each of the first three shots on net including the game's first tally.

The Flyers took a 1-0 lead at the 3:59 mark. The puck went off a defender into the net and was credited to Jami Drysdale (6th of the season) after being initially credited to Travis Konecny. Matvei Michkov and Nick Seeler collected the assists.