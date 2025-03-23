Postgame 5: Flyers Lose High-Scoring Game in Windy City

71 Tyson Foerster -27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink
39 Matvei Michkov - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny
15 Olle Lycksell - 25 Ryan Poehling - 22 Jakob Pelletier
44 Nicolas Deslauriers - 18 Rodrigo Abols - 74 Owen TIppett
8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim
24 Nick Seeler - 9 Jamie Drysdale
36 Emil Andrae - 5 Egor Zamula
82 Ivan Fedotov
[32 Samuel Ersson]
Scratches: 55 Rasmus Ristolainen (upper bod), 19 Garnet Hathaway (upper body).
PP1: Drysdale, Konecny, Couturier, Michkov, Brink
PP2: Andrae, Tippett, Cates, Lycksell, Sanheim
TURNING POINT
The biggest difference in this loosely played hockey game came via the special team performances of the respective clubs. The two-minute 5-on-3 in the second period was a key juncture of the game.
POSTGAME 5 ("RAV4 THINGS" REVISITED)
1. Ryan Poehling embracing expanded role: The Flyers' center had three goals in his last five games heading into Sunday. Against Chicago, he did not get on the scoresheet in 15:49 of ice time.
2. Michkov on left wing: The Flyers' rookie was moved to left wing on Saturday in order to be deployed on the same line as leading scorer Travis Konecny. On Sunday, his two first-period assists brought Michkov to 50 points on the season.
3. Power play: Philly entered the game mired in an 0-for-28 drought on the power play through their first 11 games of March. On Sunday, the Flyers were 0-for-2 on the power play. The penalty kill was 2-for-4.
4. Between the pipes : Fedotov played only the first period on Saturday in Dallas, allowing two goals on three shots. On Sunday, he stopped six of nine shots in the first period. In the second stanza, Chicago scored three more times on 16 shots. In the third, Fedotov saw just three shots (two saves) as the Blackhawks focused on protecting their multi-goal lead.
5. X-factor -- Cates line: Noah Cates, playing head-to-head against Connor Bedard, generated the game's first scoring chance. Later, Cates (breaking a nine-game pointless drought) and Tyson Foerster assisted on Bobby Brink's hard-working goal.