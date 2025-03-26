Flyers Sign Defenseman Ty Murchison to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract Starting 2025-26

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed defenseman Ty Murchison to a two-year entry-level contract beginning 2025-26, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Murchison, 22 (02/02/2003) was selected by the Flyers in the fifth round (158 overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft. He has participated in Flyers Development Camp in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

The Corona, CA native has just completed his fourth and final season at ASU where he totaled 24 points (9g-15a) in 146 regular-season games throughout his career with the Sun Devils. Murchison served as assistant captain this season. He helped his team to a postseason appearance at the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Frozen Faceoff where they lost in the first round to third seeded Denver.

Additionally, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound defenseman set a new program record for blocked shots in a single season tallying 98 this season. His 98 blocked shots also led all NCHC skaters.

Prior to ASU, Murchison played at the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2019-21 on the USNTDP Junior squad. He also appeared on the U.S. National Under-17 Team and Under-18 Team throughout those years. However, Murchison is a product of the Los Angeles Jr. Kings program where he grew up playing his minor hockey.