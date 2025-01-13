Top 25 Flyers Moments of the Quarter Century

4. Bad blood boils over with Ottawa (March 5, 2004)

he Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators played a game at the Wells Fargo Center (then called the Wachovia Center) that made NHL history for the most combined penalty minutes in a single game (419 PIM, shattering the previous record of 406): 213 PIM to the Flyers and 206 PIM to the Senators.

There was a backstory on the explosion that happened on March 5. One week earlier, the Flyers faced off against the Senators in Ottawa. During the third period, Flyers star Mark Recchi Mark Recchi hooked Ottawa forward Martin Havlat as he crossed into the attack zone. The two players got tangled up and went into the boards. Thinking that Recchi was attempting into injure him, Havlat swung his stick at the Flyers' forward, connecting with his face.

Havlat received a match penalty and was later suspended two games by the NHL. The Flyers were not satisfied, vowing to even the score.

Lost to history: Most of the March 5 game was orderly and free of incident. Over the first two periods, there were only five penalties -- all minors -- called. It wasn't until the latter portion of the third period, with the Flyers leading 5-2 that the powder keg exploded.

With 1:45 left in the game, Flyers' enforcer Donald Brashear tangled with Ottawa counterpart Rob Ray. The exchange went in Brashear's favor, leaving Ray bloodied.

So far, nothing out of the ordinary happened. However, as Brashear was being escorted off the ice by one of the linesmen, two Senators -- Brian Pothier and Todd Simpson -- went after him. Brashear fought again.

Flyers forward Patrick Sharp moved in to restrain Simpson. That's where all hell broke loose. Simpson pushed Sharp to the ice and then started punching. Flyers defenseman Danny Markov, seeing that Sharp was in trouble, rushed in and fought Simpson. Simultaneously, Philadelphia's Branko Radivojevic and Otttawa's Shaun Van Allen paired off for a fight.

With a line brawl raging, Ottawa goalie Patrick Lalime skated the length of the ice and fought Flyers counterpart Robert Esche. Both goalies received minor penalties for leaving their crease during the altercation, fighting majors and game misconducts. Esche received a second game misconduct for not promptly leaving the ice.

Almost immediately after the next faceoff, specifically at the 18:18 mark of the faceoff, another round of fights started: Zdeno Chara picked a fight with Flyers defenseman Mattias Timander, while Ottawa's rugged Chris Neil jumped normally pacifistic checking winger Radovan Somik. The Flyers were further angered when the Senators sent Havlat to the safety of the penalty box for the rest of the game to serve out Chara's instigation minor.

Directly off the next faceoff, at 18:21, Flyers center Michal Handzus fought Mike Fisher. Both were sent to the locker rooms for fighting majors, 10-minute misconducts and game misconducts.

Things settled down, albeit very briefly. Twenty-four seconds after play resumed, at the 18:45 mark, yet another round of tussles broke loose,

Recchi delivered a hit on Ottawa defenseman Wade Redden, who immediately went after John LeClair (who was about to pick up a holding minor). Redden and LeClair had more of a short wrestling match than a full-blown fight but both got fighting majors and game misconducts. Note: This was the only fighting major LeClair received during his Flyers Hall of Fame career and one of just three in his NHL career (he had one apiece as a member of the Montreal Canadiens and Pittsburgh Penguins).

Meanwhile, yet another fight -- this one between Recchi and Bryan Smolinski -- broke out at center ice. The Flyers sent finesse forward Simon Gagne to the box to serve the LeClair holding penalty.

At the very next faceoff (18:47 of the third period), one final fight started. Ottawa's Jason Spezza fought Sharp. Both players joined the ranks of the players receiving game misconducts, 10-minute misconducts and fighting majors.

By now, the respective benches were very spacious places. There was hardly anyone left other than the players on the ice and penalty boxes.

The final 1:13 of the game -- other than a meaningless goal by Ottawa's Peter Bondra at 19:47, which represented a 5-3 Flyers win instead of a 5-2 victory -- passed by uneventfully.