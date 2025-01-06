Thursday, January 9: Flyers to Host Annual Ed Snider Legacy Game

In honor of what would have been Flyers late founder and owner Ed Snider’s 92nd birthday, the Flyers have announced their plans to honor his legacy as they host Ed Snider Legacy Game on Thursday, January 9 when they host the Dallas Stars. The club will pay tribute to Mr. Snider’s life and legacy as well as highlight the ongoing impact of Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education (SNIDER) in the Philadelphia community through the following celebrations and initiatives.

Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education Mentoring Program and In-Game Participation:

Throughout the evening, the organization will celebrate its ongoing partnership with Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education as it hosts the Snider family as well as dozens of SNIDER student-athletes for unforgettable experiences. Student-athletes will have the opportunity to take in warmups from the Flyers bench, ride the Zamboni, high-five players as they head to the ice, take to center ice for Mites on Ice and more.

In honor of Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education’s mission to create opportunities for under-resourced youth in the Greater Philadelphia Region to prosper in life, the Flyers will host SNIDER student-athletes for a special opportunity to shadow Flyers employees. The program will pair student-athletes with different Flyers leaders and executives to provide them with a behind-the-scenes look at the different roles they play on a Flyers gameday.

Ceremonial Puck Drop

Flyers Alumni and Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education trustees Wayne Simmonds, Kimmo Timonen, and Paul Holmgren will participate in a Ceremonial Puck Drop including a video tribute honoring Ed Snider’s life and legacy. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats early to enjoy the celebration.

Flyers Patch Giveaway

In memoriam of Mr. Snider, all fans attending the Ed Snider Legacy Game on Thursday, January 9 will receive an Ed Snider commemorative patch giveaway.

Flyers Charities Auction and Check Presentation

As proud partners of Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education, prior to the game, Flyers Charities will donate $300,000 to Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education to support significant upgrades to four existing City Ice Rinks at which SNIDER provides daily recreational and academic as well as life lessons to 1,900 boys and girls. This donation will be matched 2:1 by the Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education Support Organization bringing the total donation to $900,000.

Flyers Charities will also host a specialty Ed Snider Legacy Game auction featuring autographed, player-worn jerseys. The auction will be live from 6:00 p.m. on January 9 to 8:00 p.m. on January 14 at FlyersCharities.com. All proceeds will also benefit SNIDER and the improvement of its City Ice Rinks to help ensure long-term operational efficiencies for the much-needed facilities.