Three Flyers Selected to Four Nations

Three Flyers players will participate in the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off Tournament from February 12 to 20 at Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston. National Hockey League players representing Canada, the USA, Sweden and Finland will compete in a round-robin preliminary round and then a one-game final between the top two teams from the first phase.
Travis Konecny (RW, Team Canada): The Flyers leading scorer posted 20 points in November and has produced at least one point in 11 of his last 12 games. If he maintains his current production pace for the duration of the 2024-25 regular season, the 27-year-old Konecny would post single-season career highs in goals (43), assists (56) and points (99).
The two-time NHL All-Star Game participant is also one of the NHL's top penalty killers and shorthanded scoring threats. The ability to play in a variety of manpower situations is an important component of Konecny earning a spot on Canada's squad.
The Four Nations tournament will be the fourth major international competition at which Konecny has represented Team Canada. At the junior level, he played for Canada at the 2014 Under-18 World Championship and the 2016 World Juniors. Later, at the men's level, he played at the 2017 IIHF World Championships (compiling eight points).