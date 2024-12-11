Salient Operations Group Named the Official Facilities Security Provider of The Flyers Training Center

Salient Operations Group, a leader in professional sports security, is proud to announce today its designation as the Official Facilities Security Provider of the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, New Jersey. This collaboration will ensure the safety and security of the Philadelphia Flyers’ team training facility as well as for their special events, travel support, and high-profile athlete appearances.

Building on a reputation of excellence and trusted relationships, Salient will deliver tailored services including embedded security programs, special event security, and specialized risk management support. This partnership adds yet another prestigious professional sports team to Salient’s expanding portfolio, cementing its status as the go-to security provider in the world of professional sports.

"We are excited to partner with the Philadelphia Flyers and offer our expertise in ensuring a safe and secure environment, whether it's at the training facility, a major event, or a personal appearance by their athletes," said Mitchell McAlister, Salient’s Chief Executive Officer. "Our experience and proven track record in professional sports security mean the Flyers can count on us for unparalleled service and support."

With a longstanding presence in the sports industry, Salient continues to set the standard for security excellence. This partnership with the Philadelphia Flyers reflects the company's commitment to working with the top organizations in sports, providing innovative, industry-leading solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

"As a professional sports organization, the safety of our athletes, front office staff, and guests are of paramount importance,” said Comcast Spectacor Chief Operating Officer Phil Laws.“Salient’s proven track record in professional sports, combined with their commitment to excellence and integrity, makes them the perfect choice to support our organization’s evolving security needs. This collaboration highlights our commitment to providing a safe and optimal environment, and we are excited to partner with Salient.”

Salient aims to set new benchmarks in security for professional sporting teams, elevating industry standards and ensuring the highest level of protection for all stakeholders. Both Salient and the Flyers are committed to fostering a secure, welcoming environment that reflects their shared values of excellence, integrity, and innovation.