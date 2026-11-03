RAV4 Things: Flyers vs. Wild

Rick Tocchet's Philadelphia Flyers' (4-8-4) are home on Tuesday to take on John Hynes' Minnesota Wild (10-3-3). This is the Flyers' 10th home game of the season. The team is 3-3-3 on home ice to date.

Game time at Xfinity Mobile Arena is 7:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on NBCSP.

On Saturday, the Flyers ended a three-game losing skid with their best offensive performance of the season. Six different Flyers tallied one goal apiece -- Matvei Michkov (10th), Travis Konecny (1st), Noah Cates (2nd), Christian Dvorak (3rd), Oliver Bonk (1st) and Cole Knuble (ENG, 3rd) -- while Dan Vladar made 19 saves in a 6-3 victory.

Meanwhile, since they sustained a 2-1 upset loss to the Calgary Flames, the Wild have rattled off a 4-0-1 stretch over their last five games. On Sunday, Minnesota overpowered the host Washington Capitals by a 5-1 count. Notching his 500th career NHL point, Minnesota's Kirill Kaprisov bagged his 15th goal of the 2026-27 via a late empty netter. The Wild also received goals from star defenseman Quinn Hughes (5th), Michael McCarron (2nd), Maxim Shabanov (PPG, 5th) and Danila Yurov (PPG, 5th). Joel Eriksson Ek and former Flyers winger Bobby Brink chipped in two assists apiece. Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt made 26 saves.

Here are the RAV4 Things to watch on Tuesday.

1. Flyers forecheck

Saturday's win over Utah was arguably the Flyers' best forechecking performance of the season; even better than the club's upset home win over the Colorado Avalanche. The Flyers forechecked very aggressively -- their F1 got to pucks in a hurry and there was consistent support nearby. Philly played with excellent pace against a fast opponent and they were good about staying above the puck to curtail Utah's attacking lanes.

This is something the Flyers need to build from and execute more consistently. This is especially true for how the Flyers played after they got off to a so-so start from a puck possession standpoint last one. Once they settled in, the Flyers were all over Utah. They must replicate that process against a very dangerous Wild team.

2. Tyson Foerster

Tyson Foerster has had a tough start to his season so far, beyond posting just three points (2g, 1a) in 15 games so far. Prior to his shoulder injury last season (Dec. 1, 2025), he was outstanding in 50-50 battles on the walls as well as notching goals in bunches both from distance and near the net. Saturday's game against Utah was easily Foerster's best all-around performance of the season to date. He didn't record a point but he was winning battles and provided pressure near the net in 13:21 of ice time.

This was a performance Foerster in particular can use as a stepping stone. The next step is to get back on the scoresheet while contributing the other attention to detail aspects he provided last game.

3. Jamie Drysdale

Drysdale is another player the Flyers count upon heavily who got off to a rough start but now seems to be putting things together. Defensively, he kept tight gaps and had an active stick in the win over Utah. Drysdale's best asset is his fleet skating and puck moving when he's on his game. Offensively, he notched a one-game career best three assists on a plus-five night.

This is the version of Drysdale the Flyers need to see much more often. Drysdale played to a similar level when the Flyers surged into the playoffs a season ago. The team needs him to be assertive, decisive and quick.

4. Special Teams

Saturday's performance was a good one at 5-on-5 for the Flyers. However, they went 0-for-3 on the power play. They also got into some penalty trouble and ended up 3-for-5 on the penalty kill against a Utah team that entered the game with the NHL's top-ranked power play.

Minnesota is a team that can beat opponents in a variety of different ways. They are a top-10 club on the power play (26.8 percent, ranked 8th) and one spot above the Flyers on the penalty kill. The Wild rank 13th (81.3 percent success) while the Flyers have dropped to 14th (an even 80.0 success rate).