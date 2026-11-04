Postgame RAV4: Flyers Fall to Wild

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Minnesota Wild, 4-2, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday evening.

The Flyers played a pretty solid first period but found themselves trailing 2-0 at intermission. A coverage miscue and a bad bounce led to goals by Matthew Boldy (7th of the season) and Michael McCarron (3rd) spaced just 31 seconds apart.

At the other end of the ice, the Flyers forechecked well and had chances. However, they missed the net on 10 shot attempts and got blocked on three others. Minnesota missed seven and got blocked on five.

In the opening minute of the second period, a bounce off the linesman produced a Joel Eriksson Ek goal (6th) on a Boldy rebound. Philly later received a deflection goal from Tyson Foerster (3rd).

A Denver Barkey goal (PPG, 1st) got the Flyers back within 3-2 early in the third period. Yurov (6th) put game away with an empty net goal.

Dan Vladar made 21 saves on 24 shots. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 23 of 25 shots for Minnesota.

1ST PERIOD

The Flyers had two glorious scoring chances on the game's first shift. Trevor Zegras hit the post on the second. Two shifts later Noel Acciari got knocked down with a chance right near the doorstep. He didn't get a shot off.

At 3:04, Travis Konecny and Quinn Hughes collided along the side boards. There was some pushing and shoving.

The Wild flummoxed the Flyers with puck movement around the offensive zone. Boldy skated to the top of the right circle and fired a shot past Vladar for a 1-0 lead at 4:06. The assists went to Quinn Hughes and Jonas Brodin.

Minnesota struck again at 4:37 on a gift goal for Michael McCarron. The assists went to Blake Coleman and Bobby Brink. Coleman backhanded a pass that went off Porter Martone directly to McCarron.

Denver Barkey was sent off for hooking at 5:18. The Flyers killed it off. Through 10:06, shots on goal were 7-3 Minnesota. The Flyers missed the net on five attempts and got blocked on three others.

A Simon Benoit point shot at 10:59 produced a rebound right on the doorstep. Cole Knuble was unable to put it past Wallstedt. Shots were now 7-5 Wild but the score remained 2-0.

Vladar made a save on Danila Yurov off a transition rush drop pass from Maxim Shabanov.

Travis Sanheim was hooked down by Boldy behind the Flyers net at 14:42. Philly went to their first power play. A Martone one-timer from the left flank went wide (Philly's eighth missed shot of the period).

Shots: Flyers 8 -- Wild 8

Faceoffs: Flyers 9 -- Wild 8

2ND PERIOD

A hard luck Jamie Drysdle turnover off a linesman and Boldy shot rebounded directly to Eriksson Ek just 42 seconds into the frame at 42 seconds. Boldy got the lone assist. Trevor Zegras got a 10-minute misconduct for yelling at the official.

Minnesota took over exclusive puck possession for a couple shifts.

At 7:24, Seeler was penalized for a crosscheck. The team killed it off but the refs sent him back to the box again for holding at 9:42. Philly killed it off again.

The Flyers got a goal back at 14:24. Foerster got to the slot and redirected a Drysdale point shot into the net. Matvei Michkov, who made the sequence go in motion got the second assist.