Postgame RAV4: Flyers Fall in OT to Blue Jackets

The Philadelphia Flyers lost in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-3, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday evening. A three-goal push by the Blue Jackets in the first period put the Flyers in a deep hole. Philly chipped away over the remainder of the game to force overtime.

Finally, the Flyers gave up a pair of 2-on-0 breakaways in overtime. The latter ended in Kent Johnson's second goal of the game (6th of the season).

In the opening frame, Adam Fantilli (4th goal of the season) scored a 4-on-4 goal for a 1-0 Columbus lead. Shortly thereafter, quick succession goals by Johnson (5th) and Denton Mateychuk (3rd) built a 3-0 edge.

The Flyers did not record a shot over the final 13:57 of the opening frame.

After a rough first couple minutes, the Flyers started to come to life in the second period. Noah Cates (1st) scored on a loose puck to narrow the gap to 3-1. Philly generated 13 shots for the period after just two in the first frame.

Philly put on a furious charge in the third period (14-1 shot advantage). The Flyers nearly needed the full 20 minutes but found a way to get the game to overtime.

In the final five minutes of regulation, Trevor Zegras (4th) cut the deficit the 4-3. As time ticked down under 11 seconds, Jamie Drysdale (1st) scored at 6-on-5 to send the game to sudden death. Johnson foiled the comeback in OT.

Dan Vladar made 11 saves on 15 shots. Cam Talbot stopped 28 of 31 shots to earn the win.

The Flyers (3-7-4) have lost four games beyond regulation this season. They have yet to win one.

1ST PERIOD

The Blue Jackets attempted a back-post 3-on-2 rush on the game's first shift. At 1:57, the Flyers iced the puck.

At 4:34, Hunter McDonald weaved his way in from the faceoff dot for Philly's first shot of the game.

Through 9:03, shots were 2-1 Flyers. Matvei Michkov and Conor Garland went off for matching roughing penalties.

With five seconds of 4-on-4 time remaining, the Blue Jackets took a 1-0 lead at 10:58. Noah Cates and Oliver Bonk had redundant coverage on Kent Johnson. Fantilli slipped untouched into the lower left slot ,and sent the feed past Vladar. Jacob Chritiansen had the secondary assist

At 12:54, Johnson deflected the puck home for a 2-0 edge. The assists went to Zach Werenski (initial point shot) and Valeri Nichushkin. The Blue Jackets made it 3-0 at 13:44 as Mateycheychuk beat Vladar cleanly, assisted by Mathieu Olivier and Matthew Knies.

Sean Monahan (hooking) went off at 14:03. The Flyers failed to generate a shot on their first power play of the game. They mostly played along the perimeter.

At 19:06, Christian Dvorak received a holding minor. The Blue Jackets took 1:06 of power play time into the second period.

Shots: Flyers 2 -- Blue Jackets 7

Faceoffs: Flyers 8 -- Blue Jackets 10

2ND PERIOD

The Flyers survived the rest of the carryover penalty. They were back on their heels, however.

At 2:03, a Bonk point shot -- no screen -- went on net for the Flyers' first shot in 15:58 of game play time.

Christian Dvorak had the Flyers' first bonafide chance of the game on a play near the net.

The Flyers got a goal back at 9:59. Porter Martone's wrist shot from the middle trickled past Talbot. Cates forced the puck over the line from the crease. The second assist went to Oliver Bonk.