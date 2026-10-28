Postgame RAV4: Flyers Fall in OT to Blue Jackets

The Philadelphia Flyers lost in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-3, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday evening.

post-10.27
By Bill Meltzer
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers lost in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-3, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday evening. A three-goal push by the Blue Jackets in the first period  put the Flyers in a deep hole. Philly chipped away over the remainder of the game to force overtime. 

Finally, the Flyers gave up a pair of 2-on-0 breakaways in overtime. The latter ended in Kent Johnson's second goal of the game (6th of the season).

In the opening frame, Adam Fantilli (4th goal of the season) scored a 4-on-4 goal for a 1-0 Columbus lead. Shortly thereafter, quick succession goals by Johnson (5th) and Denton Mateychuk (3rd) built a 3-0 edge. 

The Flyers did not record a shot over the final 13:57 of the opening frame.

After a rough first couple minutes, the Flyers started to come to life in the second period. Noah Cates (1st) scored on a loose puck to narrow the gap to 3-1. Philly generated 13 shots for the period after just two in the first frame.

Philly put on a furious charge in the third period (14-1 shot advantage). The Flyers nearly needed the full 20 minutes but found a way to get the game to overtime.

In the final five minutes of regulation, Trevor Zegras (4th) cut the deficit the 4-3. As time ticked down under 11 seconds, Jamie Drysdale (1st) scored at 6-on-5 to send the game to sudden death. Johnson foiled the comeback in OT.

Dan Vladar made 11 saves on 15 shots. Cam Talbot stopped 28 of 31 shots to earn the win.

The Flyers (3-7-4) have lost four games beyond regulation this season. They have yet to win one.

1ST PERIOD

The Blue Jackets attempted a back-post 3-on-2 rush on the game's first shift. At 1:57, the Flyers iced the puck.

At 4:34, Hunter McDonald weaved his way in from the faceoff dot for Philly's first shot of the game.

Through 9:03, shots were 2-1 Flyers. Matvei Michkov and Conor Garland went off for matching roughing penalties.

With five seconds of 4-on-4 time remaining, the Blue Jackets took a 1-0 lead at 10:58. Noah Cates and Oliver Bonk had redundant coverage on Kent Johnson. Fantilli slipped untouched into the lower left slot ,and sent the feed past Vladar. Jacob Chritiansen had the secondary assist 

At 12:54, Johnson deflected the puck home for a 2-0 edge. The assists went to Zach Werenski (initial point shot) and Valeri Nichushkin. The Blue Jackets made it 3-0 at 13:44 as Mateycheychuk beat Vladar cleanly, assisted by Mathieu Olivier and Matthew Knies.

Sean Monahan (hooking) went off at 14:03. The Flyers failed to generate a shot on their first power play of the game. They mostly played along the perimeter.

At 19:06, Christian Dvorak received a holding minor. The Blue Jackets took 1:06 of power play time into the second period.

Shots: Flyers 2 -- Blue Jackets 7
Faceoffs: Flyers 8 -- Blue Jackets 10

2ND PERIOD

The Flyers survived the rest of the carryover penalty. They were back on their heels, however.

At 2:03, a Bonk point shot -- no screen -- went on net for the Flyers' first shot in 15:58 of game play time.

Christian Dvorak had the Flyers' first bonafide chance of the game on a play near the net.

The Flyers got a goal back at 9:59. Porter Martone's wrist shot from the middle trickled past Talbot. Cates forced the puck over the line from the crease. The second assist went to Oliver Bonk.

At 10:54, Matvei Michkov had a chance near the net. He wasn't quite able to corral it enough to put the puck home.

The teams traded off chances over the next several shifts. Vladar erased a Jamie Drysdale giveaway. Michkov went to the net but couldn't direct home a backdoor chance. 

Tyson Foerster weaved his way to the net for a great scoring chance on a fine individual effort.

Shots: Flyers 13 (15 overall) - Blue Jackets 5 (12 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 3 (11 overall) - Blue Jackets 11 (21 overall)

3RD PERIOD

The Dvorak line created a scramble in the first 1:16 of the period. The Cates line followed suit on the next shift.

Shots were 3-0 Flyers through 4:44. Shots were 4-0 through 10:54.

The Fyers went to a crucial power play at 10:54, Christiansen went to the penalty box for interference.A Michkov shot from the outside was stopped with 16 seconds left on the 5-on-4.

The Flyers got back within a goal at 15:04. Zegas battled at the net and finally scored to make it 3-2. The assists went to Dvorak and Sanheim.

With 1:20 left, the Flyers pulled Vladar for a 6-on-5. Finally, with 10.4 seconds left, Drysdale knocked home Foerster's set up to the net. Zegras got the second assist.

Shots: Flyers 16 (31 overall) - Blue Jackets 1 (13 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 10 (21 overall) - Blue Jackets 6 (27 overall)

Overtime

The Flyers coughed up a 2-on-0 breakaway on a Michkov turnover, Vladar made the save. 

One shift later, the Flyers gave up another 2-on-0. This time Johnson ended the game after a setup pass from Fantilli. Werenski got the second assist at 2:22.

Final Shots -- Flyers 31 - Blue Jackets 15
Final Faceoffs -- Flyers  22 -- Blue Jackets 28

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Cole Knuble
Porter Martone - Noah Cates - Matvei Michkov
Alex Bump - Denver Barkey - Tyson Foerster
Michael Bunting - Sean Couturier - Noel Acciari

Travis Sanheim - Oliver Bonk
Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
Hunter McDonald --Nick Seeler 

Dan Vladar
[Joseph Woll]

POSTGAME RAV4 (RAV 4 Things Revisited)

1. Flyers Young Guns

Matvei Michkov had several good scoring chances. His point streak ended at five games, however. Porter Martone's shot over the middle helped set up Cates' first goal of the season.

2. Special Teams

The Flyers went 0-for-2 on the power play. They were 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. 

3. Between the pipes

Vladar was under siege in the first period, and the Flyers fell into a three-goal hole.

4. Werenski Watch

Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski played a key part in two of Columbus' three goals during their first period outburst. He later assisted on the OT goal.

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