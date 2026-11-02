Flyers, NHL and Fanatics Introduce New Alternative Uniform as Part of the NHL's Hometown Remix Campaign

Today, the Philadelphia Flyers unveiled the club’s new alternate uniform – part of the NHL’s league-wide Hometown Remix campaign. In addition to the uniform itself, the team’s in-house creative group designed an entire local campaign called the Independence Edition which will feature a supporting brand kit, an exclusive retail capsule, and designated theme nights.

The Flyers will debut the new uniforms tomorrow when the team takes on the Minnesota Wild at Xfinity Mobile Arena and will wear them an additional 12 times throughout the season. Flyers Hometown Remix jerseys are now available to fans at shop.outphitters.com and in person tomorrow at Xfinity Mobile Arena team stores.

The club collaborated with the NHL's league-wide on-ice uniform outfitter and authentic jersey supplier, Fanatics, to bring the design to life. The design and inspiration were drawn from the city’s rich historical heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary.

“When developing these new uniforms, we set out to create something that embodies the pride, passion, and history that makes Philadelphia such a special city,” said Dan Hilferty, Comcast Spectacor Chairman & CEO and Flyers Governor. “In the midst of celebrating our nation’s 250th anniversary, we seized the opportunity to honor Philadelphia’s significant role in America’s story while celebrating the generations of fans and communities that have shaped our own. These uniforms bring together the city’s rich heritage and the spirit of hockey, creating a design that honors our past while looking ahead to the future. They’re a tribute to Philadelphia, to our country, and to the pride we share in representing both.”

The primary color, Liberty Gray, marks the first time in the club’s history that the team will wear jerseys with a gray base. Accent colors include Declaration Parchment and the team’s traditional Burnt Orange. Every number on each jersey will portray a crack, embodying the Liberty Bell’s signature feature. The six stripes on the arm emulate the stripe designs on the Bell and encapsulate the six decades of the team’s history and a nod to its 60th anniversary this season.

Within those stripes is a tone-on-tone UV stamp with raised lettering referencing a direct phrase from the Liberty Bell’s inscription: "Proclaim Liberty Throughout All The Land Unto All The Inhabitants Thereof”.

Other design details to note include: Constitution word mark inside the neck collar; matte helmets; raised lines in the Flyers crest to mimic the Bell’s casting.

“Few symbols in sports carry the history, pride, and emotional connection of an NHL sweater,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Partnerships and Club Strategy Officer. “Hometown Remix builds on that legacy in a fresh and authentic way, celebrating the fans, culture and communities that make each NHL market unique. Together with Fanatics and our Clubs, we’ve created designs that are rooted in local identity and tell a story about the cities and fans they represent. We’re incredibly excited to bring the program to life and see that passion reflected both on the ice and in the stands.”

“Hometown Remix represents the most exciting initiative our team has designed and delivered with our partners since we hit the ice with the NHL in 2024,” said Dom Fillion, Vice President of Creative Design for Fanatics. “What makes this program so special is the collaboration with each club and together leaning into the history, culture, fabric and identity of every city and fan base to make sure these felt as authentic and personal as possible. We can’t wait to see them worn by the teams on the ice and the fans in the stands all season long.”

Below are the games the Flyers will wear the Hometown Remix uniforms:

November 3 vs. Minnesota Wild presented by Independence Blue Cross

November 27 vs. Vancouver Canucks

November 30 at Toronto Maple Leafs

December 3 vs. New York Islanders

December 14 vs. Florida Panthers presented by Independence Blue Cross

December 18 vs. Detroit Red Wings

January 10 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

January 23 vs. New Jersey Devils

February 20 vs. New York Rangers

February 26 at New York Islanders

March 7 vs. St. Louis Blues

March 18 vs. Boston Bruins

March 20 at New York Islanders

The team will also have special store hours at the 11th Street OutPHItters at Xfinity Mobile Arena for fans to shop for the new jerseys: