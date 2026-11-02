Postgame RAV4: Six Flyers Tally in Win over Utah

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Utah Mammoth, 6-3, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sunday. Philly snapped a three-game winless skid.

The Flyers took a brief first-period lead on Matvei Michkov's 10th goal of the season. Utah got it back quickly as Dmitriy Simashev (3rd) turned a favorable bounce into a goal.

Exiting the Injured Reserve list, Travis Konecny (1st) restored a lead to the Flyers early in the second period. Noah Cates (2nd) soon extended the Philly lead to two goals.

In the third period, goals by Christian Dvorak (3rd) and Oliver Bonk (1st) opened up a four-goal edge in the first 5:35. Mikhail Sergachev (PPG, 5th) got a goal back for the Mammoth. Logan Cooley (8th) got another power-play goal at 17:07.

Capping off the scoring, Cole Knuble (3rd) bagged an empty-net goal.

Dan Vladar earned the win with 19 saves on 22 shots. Countryman Karel Vejmelka stopped 16 of 20 shots.

1ST PERIOD

The first minute of the game was spent in the Flyers' end of the ice. Vladar made a glove save on Barrett Hayton and held for a stoppage.

Travis Konecny had a good forechecking shift his first time on the ice after missing 10 games. At 4:12, Sean Couturier's forechecking work opened up a chance for Noel Acciari. Noah Cates won the next faceoff cleanly for a shot from the point.

Utah went to the game's first power play at 5:15. Jamie Drysdale was called for holding behind the net. After multiple failed clearing chances for Philly, Nick Schmaltz fired a shot on net from the center slot. The Flyers killed off the remainder, playing aggressively along the boards.

Vladar stopped a chance from the slot at 8:03. Shots were 5-3 Mammoth. At 10:20, he gloved down a Dmitriy Simashev point shot.

Utah paid the price for a Nate Schmidt turnover under pressure as the Flyers took a 1-0 lead at 12:49. got the puck to Porter Martone. Michkov went to the net. The puck came to him via Cates. Michkov sniped a shot upstairs.