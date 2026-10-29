Postgame RAV4: Flyers Fall Short Against Caps

The Philadelphia Flyers dropped a 5-2 decision to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Wednesday evening. The Flyers (3-8-4) have lost three games in a row (0-2-1) after their three-game winning streak. Philly is still winless against Metropolitan Division opposition.

Alex Tuch (8th goal of the season) put the Capitals ahead 1-0 in the opening two minutes of the game. Washington had early and late pushes. The Flyers carried the play in the middle stages.

The middle frame got off to a good start for Philly. However, Washington increasingly asserted control.

Flyers captain Sean Couturier (1st) knotted the game on an early second-period deflection goal. Jordan Kyrou (PPG, 3rd) restored the Washington lead on their first power play of the game. Later, an Aliaksei Protas deflection goal (1st) opened a two-goal edge.

In addition to his goal, Couturier had three shots on net, three credited hits, and was 10-for-11 on faceoffs through two periods.

In the middle stages of the third period, Matvei Michkov (PPG, 9th) brought the Flyers back within one goal. Kyrou (2nd of the game, 4th of the season) was in the right place to score off a friendly bounce. Tuch got his second tally of the game (9th of the season) on an empty-net goal.

Joseph Woll made 25 saves on 29 shots. Logan Thompson stopped 23 of 25 shots.

1ST PERIOD

Trevor Zegras had a backhand chance on the game's first shift. The Caps' Tom Wilson threw a big hit on the next.

At 1:50, the red-hot Tuch fired a round past Woll for a quick 1-0 lead. The Cam York and Nick Seeler pairing, along with the Noah Cates line up front, was on the ice for the Flyers. The assists went to Dylan Strome and former Flyers draftee Jack St. Ivany.

Philly had four of the first seven shots through 5:12. On the next shift, Zegras nearly snuck a sharp-angle shot past Thompson. The Christian Dvorak line had a strong forechecking shift overall.

At 7:53, a forechecking Noel Acciari went off slowly after contact in the corner with Martin Fehervary. He did go up the tunnel under his own power.

Acciari returned to the Flyers' bench at the next stoppage. At 14:53, a side-angle shot from Ovechkin was bobbled by Woll. The goalie recovered to freeze the puck for a stoppage.

Shots: Flyers 11 - Capitals 12

Faceoffs: Flyers 9 - Capitals 7

2ND PERIOD

Cam York broke his stick. Dylan Strome nearly scored from close range after Jakob Chychrun got the puck to the net. Zegras helped prevent a goal.

Cates created the game's first power play -- Cole Hutson went for holding -- at 1:50. Philly failed to generate any shots or chances. With play back to full strength, Cates won a battle and fired off a shot from the right dot.

The Flyers' Couturier won a right circle faceoff. He went toward the net. Nick Seeler's point shot was deflected home by Couturier to tie the game at 4:36. Seeler drew the lone assist.