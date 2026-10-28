RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Capitals

Rick Tocchet's Philadelphia Flyers' (3-7-4) are still in search of their first win against a Metropolitan Division opponent. Playing the second match of a back-to-back and their third game in four nights, the team is in DC on Wednesday to take on Spencer Carbery's Washington Capitals (6-4-0).

Game time at Capital One Arena is 7:30 p.m. EDT. The nationally televised broadcast is on TNT.

On Saturday, the Flyers saw a 2-0 lead slip away in a 5-4 regulation loss to the Anaheim Ducks. On Tuesday, the Flyers recovered from a 3-0 deficit to eventually force overtime. Unfortunately, they gave up a pair of 2-on-0 breakaways in sudden death and eventually fell, 4-3.

The Capitals have had three nights off since their last game. On Saturday, Carbery's squad skated to a 4-3 home overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. Ex-Sabre Alex Tuch scored twice for the Caps.

Here are the RAV4 Things to watch on Wednesday evening.

1. Zegras

Trevor Zegras, like many Flyers' players, had an uneven performance against Columbus on Tuesday night. Tocchet said after the game that Zegras was one of the players he was unhappy with in an animated first intermission discussion with his team.

Thereafter, Zegras was one of the key players driving Philadephia's comeback push, including a goal and an assist. Zegras, the Flyers' leading point-getter to date, has nine points (3g, 6a) over his last five games.

2. Play north

This was a major point that Tocchet raised after the first period on Tuesday -- and multiple times over the first 14 games of the season. The Flyers get themselves in trouble when they try to play a lateral game or move the puck backward to reload.

That was the difference between the first period and the final 40 minutes of regulation. Philly got pucks to the net and bodies in front. When they play too east-west or especially when they played a disconnected and slow-paced game, they get into trouble.

Prior to Tuesday’s night loss, the Flyers had scored at least one power play marker in each of the last four games. The adjustment to move Trevor Zegras from the right half boards to the left side has given the power play a shot in the arm so far.

3. Fatigue factor

How does a team overcome situations where they are a tired club and their opponent is well-rested? Short shifts, stay out of the penalty box as much as possible and keep things relatively simple.

That's going to be a challenge against Washington, especially from a puck management standpoint. Nevertheless the Flyers cannot let themselves get worn down by Carbery's squad.

4. Special teams

Special teams play was minimal on Tuesday; although the Flyers got burned at even strength both at 4-on-4 and 3-on-3. In terms of special teams proper, the Flyers only had to kill one penalty (1-for-1). They were 0-for-2 on the power play, reverting largely to perimeter play.