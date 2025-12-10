Postgame RAV4: Flyers Soar Past Sharks, 4-1

The Philadelphia Flyers earned a workmanlike 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday evening. The Flyers dominated from the outset but had to remain patient before pucks started going in the net.

With the win, the Flyers improved to 16-9-3 on the season. Philly is 2-2-0 on the current four-game homestand.

The first period was lopsided in Philadelphia's favor (16-3 shot advantage). However, the Sharks led first on a Collin Graf goal (6th goal of the season). Christian Dvorak (7th) got the game tied at 1-1.

Carl Grundstrom (1st) gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead early in the second period. Late in the frame, Noah Cates (7th) opened a two-goal edge.

In the third period, the Flyers closed out the game with only a few hiccups. None were costly. Travis Konecny (8th) tacked on an empty net goal to seal the victory.

Dan Vladar earned the win with 17 saves on 18 shots. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 26 of 29 shots in a losing cause.

The Flyers went 0-for-2 on the power play. They were 2-for-2 on the penalty kill

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Flyers came out pressuring right away. Two shifts later, Matvei Michkov was stopped on a breakaway five-hole attempt.

Through 3:21, shots on goal were 5-0 Flyers. On the next shift, Tyler Toffoli had a slot attempt blocked.

Michkov created a nice play at the blueline to open a lane. Through 7:15, shots on goal were 8-0.’ At 9:42, Brink tipped a point shot on net. By 10:21, shots were 10-0 (San Jose had a shot attempt go off the post) but the game remained scoreless.

Almost predictably, San Jose scored on their first shot of the game at 11:33. Graf had half an open net, and scored from the left slot. The assists went to John Klingberg and Will Smith. The Flyers were caught puck watching and the coverage disintegrated.

At 16:10, the Flyers went to the game's first power play. Timothy Liljegren went off for holding. Philly did not score.

Dvorak tied the score at 1-1 with a backhand goal one-on-one with Nedeljokic at 18:39 on what initially looked like a broken play before Dvorak played right on through. The assists went to Trevor Zegras and Travis Konecny. For Konecny, it was his 500th NHL point.