Postgame RAV4: Late Push Falls Just Short

The Philadelphia Flyers lost, 3-2, to the Colorado Avalanche at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sunday afternoon. The Flyers made a heavy push down by a goal in the third period but fell one goal short of forcing overtime against the team with the best record in the NHL.

Celebrating his 33rd birthday and playing his 900th career NHL game, Sean Couturier (5th goal of the season) scored early in the first period. However, the Avalanche struck back for goals by Brent Burns (4th) and Brock Nelson (PPG, 10th) to take a 2-1 lead to intermission.

Valeri Nichushkin (7th) opened a 3-1 lead for Colorado early in the second period.A few minutes later, Travis Konecny (7th) got the goal back for Philly.

In the third period, the Flyers had numerous opportunities to draw even but were unable to find a tying goal. Most notably, leading scorer Trevor Zegras was denied on a penalty shot.

Samuel Ersson stopped 25 of 28 shots in a losing cause. Winning goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood made 24 saves on 26 shots.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Konecny turned over the puck at the offensive blueline on the game's first shift. Ersson made a save on Colorado's transition rush.

At 2:09, the Flyers grabbed a 1-0 lead. Deflecting home a Noah Juulsen point shot, team captain Couturier gave his team the quick edge. The assists went to Juulsen and Owen Tippett.