Postgame RAV4: Late Push Falls Just Short

Olofsson had a clean breakaway. Ersson stoned him.
Konecny benefited from a strange bounce and went in on a bid for his second goal. He had two whacks at the puck but Blackwood won this battle.
Zegras went off on a slashing minor at 13:45. Colorado went to their second power play. The Flyers benefited from a rare Makar flub (his second of the game) and went on to kill off the penalty successfully.
Necas crashed into Ersson at 16:49 on the rush. The Flyers goalie needed a minute to stretch and get himself back together. Ersson nodded to the officials and play resumed.
The Flyers had a pair of defensive zone turnovers. They held on for a stoppage with 1:18.
The Flyers fourth line had a 2-on-1 chance. Necas slashed Garnet Hathaway and took a penalty at 19:53. The Flyers took 1:53 of power play time into the third period.
Shots: Flyers 9 (12 overall) - Avalanche 13 (25 overall)
Faceoffs; Flyers 10 (18 overall) - Avalanche 12 (18 overall)
Notable:
- Cates was 3-for-6 this period on (7-for-10 overall)
- Through two periods, per Natural Stat Trick, all-situation scoring chances favored Colorado by a 19-11 margin (6-3 Colorado in high-danger chances).
- The Nichushkin goal was not an easy chance but also not unstoppable. It put the goalie and the team in a situation with little to no margin for error moving forward in the game.
THIRD PERIOD SYNOPSIS
The Flyers were stuck to the perimeter on their carryover power play. Through 4:25, shots were 1-0 Colorado.
Fighting off MacKinnon in transition, Zegras received a penalty shot. Blackwood stopped the low glove side attempt. Zegras has yet to be stopped on a shootout try this season but is 0-for-2 on penalty shots.
Andrae gained the zone on the rush and dropped a pass to Tippett. Blackwood made the save.
The Flyers attacked again. Blackwood held on in a scramble near the net. Shots were 5-1 Flyers. Konecny had two golden chances on his next shift.
Colorado iced the puck at 12:11. The Flyers were not able to capitalize on the offensive zone start.
With 1:59 on the clock, the Flyers called time out before an offensive zone draw. The Flyers were unable to work a play to the inside with a 6-on-5 attack.
Colorado iced the puck with 2.7 seconds remaining. A desperate final shot attempt by Konecny went wide.
Notable:
- Konecny finished the game with nine shots on net, including his goal..On the flip side, he was charged with four giveaways.
- The Flyers' fourth line got a shift with about 5:30 left in the third period. Hathaway (four hits) and Nicolas Deslauriers (four hits) were credited with eight hits between them.
- Matvei Michkov had a couple "almost" plays in the third period. He finished with two shot attempts (one blocked, one missed). He was credited with one takeaway. Overall, he skated 14:23 of ice time on 21 shifts.
Shots: Flyers 14 (26 overall) - Avalanche 3 (28 overall)
Faceoffs; Flyers 5 (23 overall) - Avalanche 7 (25 overall)
FLYERS STARTING LINEUP
Trevor Zegras- Christian Dvorak – Travis Konecny
Matvei Michkov – Sean Couturier – Owen Tippett
Nikita Grebenkin – Noah Cates – Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers – Rodrigo Abols – Garnet Hathaway
Nick Seeler – Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae – Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula - Noah Juulsen
Samuel Ersson
[Dan Vladar]
POSTGAME RAV4 (RAV4 THINGS REVISITED)
1. Fatigue factor
The Flyers had Colorado -- playing their third game in four nights -- on the ropes in the third period but ran out of time. The way the Flyers managed the first period, despite the early 1-0 lead, ended up being costly. The Flyers were guilty of too many turnovers early and allowed too much time and space. Falling behind, 3-1, proved to just a little too much against the Avs.
2. Special teams
Colorado won the special teams battle for the day. However, there weren't many penalties called. The Flyers went 0-for-1 on the power play. They were 1-for-2 on the penalty kill
3. 5-on-5 play
The Flyers got better as the game went along, especially in the third period. Overall, the Flyers made the 5-on-5 goal differential cancel out: 2-2.
4, Sanheim's workload
Travis Sanheim skated 23 shifts (16:53 through two periods). Overall, the defending Barry Ashbee Trophy winner played 25:53 over a team high 34 shifts.