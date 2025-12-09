RAV4 Things: Flyers vs. Sharks

In the fourth game of a six-game homestand, Rick Tocchet's Philadelphia Flyers (15-9-3) will host Ryan Warsofsky's much-improved San Jose Sharks (14-13-3). This is the first of two meetings between the interconference teams and the lone game in Philadelphia.

Game time at Xfinity Mobile Arena is 7:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on NBCSP.

The Flyers enter this game coming off a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday afternoon. The Flyers started the game strong early in the first period and finished with massive pressure in the third period. In between, Colorado controlled the play,

In a losing cause, Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny scored one goal apiece for the Flyers. Trevor Zegras had a penalty shot opportunity to forge a 3-3 tie in the third period but goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood denied the attempt.

San Jose is playing the third game of a five-game road trip. The team is 2-2-0 thus far in December. Most recently, the Sharks skated to a 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Second-year forward Macklin Celebrini led the way offensively with a goal and two assists. John Klingberg and Alexander Wennberg each had a goal and an assist for the Sharks. Alex Nedeljkovic made 28 saves on 29 shots.

Here are the RAV4 Things to watch on Tuesday in Philly.

1. Celebrini and Michkov

Last season, Flyers winger Matvei Michkov and San Jose center Celebrini tied for the NHL scoring lead among rookie forwards with 63 points apiece. Michkov led Celebrini by one goal (27 to 26), while Celebrini had one more assist (38 to 37).

Michkov had a tough start to the 2025-26 campaign but has improved in recent weeks. He had a quiet day against the Avalanche but had four points (2g, 2a) in his three previous outings. Overall, he has 16 points (8g, 8a) in 27 games played to date this season.

Celebrini has taken the next step this season toward his emergence as a top NHL center. His all-around game has been more consistent and his offense has blossomed with 43 points (15g, 28a) through his first 30 games. Only Colorado superstar Nathan MacKinnon (49 points) is ahead of Celebrini in the Art Ross Trophy race so far.

2. Pucks and traffic to the net

The Flyers have ranked in the top third to one-half of the NHL all season for the lowest goals against average. Currently, Philly sits 11th with a team 2.85 GAA. There have only been a few games where the club has lost its way defensively and/or did not receive sufficient goaltending to have a chance to win.

The offense, on the other hand, has been inconsistent. The Flyers rank 24th with 2.81 goals scored per game on average. The offense has picked up a bit since the team made an adjustment to the forecheck. The absence of Tyson Foerster (IR, upper-body injury) further necessitates a scoring-by-committee approach.

"Pucks and traffic to the net" is almost a cliche about how to manufacture offense. However, it's also a tried-and-true bit of conventional hockey wisdom. The games in which the Flyers have broken through offensively have been ones where they've established an inside presence in the attack zone.

3. Between the pipes

Starting on Tuesday, the Flyers have a stretch of four games in six nights. That included a weekend home-and-home set with the Carolina Hurricanes. As such, both Dan Vladar and Samuel Ersson will see action over the coming week.

Ersson started each of the last two games for the Flyers. Most likely, Vladar will get the San Jose game. Vladar (10-5-1, 2.59 GAA, .906 save percentage) last played in the Flyers' 5-1 home loss to Pittsburgh on December 1.

For San Jose, Yaroslav Askarov (10-8-1, 3.14 GAA, .903 SV%) has played in 19 games to date. Nedeljkovic has appeared in 13 games (4-5-2, 3.01 GAA, .899 SV%).

4. Murchison could make NHL debut

Recalled by the Flyers over the weekend, 22-year-old defenseman Ty Murchison could make his NHL debut for the Flyers in Tuesday's game. The Flyers drafted the California native in the fifth round of the 2021 Entry Draft. The USNTDP product turned pro late last season after completing his senior year at Arizona State.

Murchison brings a gritty, physical style to the blueline. In 21 games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season, Murchison posted four points (1g, 3a), 30 penalty minutes and a team-best +9 rating.

Murchison was paired with Noah Juulsen at Monday's practice. If the rookie enters the lineup on Tuesday, Egor Zamula is the probable scratch.