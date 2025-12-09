Flyers acquire Roman Schmidt from Tampa Bay in exchange for Ethan Samson

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced that the club has acquired defenseman Roman Schmidt from Tampa Bay in exchange for defenseman Ethan Samson, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

By Philadelphia Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers today announced that the club has acquired defenseman Roman Schmidt from Tampa Bay in exchange for defenseman Ethan Samson, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Schmidt has been assigned to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Schmidt, 22 (2/27/03), has appeared in 13 games this season with Tampa Bay’s AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound native of Midland, Michigan has recorded one assist and leads the Crunch with 38 penalty minutes.

Originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the third round (96th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Schmidt has played parts of three seasons with the Crunch (2023–25). He has registered three goals and seven points in 63 career AHL games, along with 117 total penalty minutes. During the 2024-25 season he recorded a career-high five points (3g–2a), including a shorthanded goal, and a plus-seven rating.

Samson, 22 (8/23/03), was selected by the Flyers in the sixth round (174th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft and has played parts of three seasons for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Through 142 games played with the Phantoms he registered 15 goals, 25 assists, and 40 points.

