Postgame 5: Sarge Takes Charge in 4-1 win over Wings

86 Joel Farabee - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny
74 Own Tippett - 48 Morgan Frost - 39 Matvei Michkov
71 Tyson Foerster - 27 Noah Cates- 10 Bobby Brink
21 Scott Laughton - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway
6 Travis Sanheim - 8 Cam York
24 Nick Seeler - 9 Jamie Drysdale
5 Egor Zamula - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen
35 Aleksei Kolosov
[33 Samuel Ersson]
PP1: Drysdale, Brink, Couturier, Konecny, Michkov
PP2: Zamula, Tippett, Frost, Farabee, Foerster
Scratches:77 Erik Johnson (healthy), 44 Nicolas Deslauriers (IR), 36 Emil Andrae (healthy), 82 Ivan Fedotov (healthy)
TURNING POINT
The first and second Laughton tallies, and then Kolosov's spectacular save on Gustavsson's bid to tie the game at 2-2 proved to the most pivotal moments of the game. The shorthanded goal -- both because of the timing and because the Flyers' PK has been struggling lately -- truly put Philly in the driver's seat.
POSTGAME 5 ("5 Things" Revisited)
1. Konecny goes for 17 of 19: The Flyers' leading scorer entered Thursday's game with at least one point in 16 of his last 18 games. Early in the third period, Konecny's shorthanded setup of Laughton made it 17 of 19 games on the scoresheet. Later, when he assisted on Laughton's empty netter that secured a hat trick, Konecny increased his point total over the last 19 games to 26 (10 goals, 16 assists).
2. Tippett takes aim at 6-in-6: Tippett, playing in his 300th career NHL game, entered the game on an offensive role with five goals over his past five games. He did not get on the scoresheet on Thursday, largely thanks to Talbot's play, but had two shots on goal in 14:28 of ice time. Tippett's line with Frost and Michkov played a generally strong game.
3. Flyers special teams: The empty net goal wast the one memorable special teams moment on Thursday. The Flyers were 0-for-1 on their lone power play. They were 1-for-1 on the PK.
4. Taking a lead, protecting a lead: The Flyers showed good patience and structure as they built the 2-0 lead by early in the third period. There were some dicey shifts once Detroit cut the deficit to one goal.
5. Behind enemy lines -- focus on Larkin: Detroit's No. 1 center was minus-three on the night. He had one shot on goal, won eight of 15 faceoffs and was charged with one giveaway in 20:16 of ice time. Rendering Larkin a non-factor for most of the night was a feather in the Flyers' cap.