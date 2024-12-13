Postgame 5: Sarge Takes Charge in 4-1 win over Wings

The first four-goal game of Scott Laughton's NHL career and second career hat trick powered the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings, at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday. Goaltender Alexei Kolosov flirted with a shutout for the first 56 minutes of the game.

The two teams evenly divided eight shots on goal through 9:50 of a largely whistle-free but disjointed start to the first period. By the end of the scoreless opening frame. shots on net favored the Flyers, 11-7. Shot attempts were 18-16 Flyers. Philly won seven of 11 faceoffs.

The game could have gone either way at this point. The Flyers were the team that answered the bell.

Philadelphia dominated most of the second period. Philly generated several prime chances, including a 2-on-1 look for Joel Farabee and a Sean Couturier breakaway, over the first half of the second period. Finally, they broke the scoreless tie.

Laughton (4th goal of the season) took off with the puck in the neutral zone after collecting a Simon Edvinsson turnover. At 13:22, he blasted a shot past Cam Talbot for a 1-0 Flyers lead. The goal was unassisted.