Postgame 5: Michkov's two goals lift Flyers over Bruins

The Flyers defeated the Boston Bruins in overtime, 3-2, in preseason action at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. Matvei Michkov's two-goal performance, including the overtime winner, elevated the Flyers to victory.

On the game-winning goal, Michkov took a good lead pass from Travis Konecny to generate the attack. As he carried the puck into good shooting range, Michkov maneuvered from near the left dot to snap home the deciding tally. In three exhibition games, Michkov has six points (three goals, three assists).

Olle Lycksell, working to build a strong enough case to earn a spot on the opening night NHL roster, contributed a pair of primary assists. Travis Konecny also had two helpers.

With the win, the Flyers improved to 3-1-0 in the preseason.