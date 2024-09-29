Postgame 5: Michkov's two goals lift Flyers over Bruins

The Flyers defeated the Boston Bruins in overtime, 3-2, in preseason action at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

By Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers defeated the Boston Bruins in overtime, 3-2, in preseason action at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. Matvei Michkov's two-goal performance, including the overtime winner, elevated the Flyers to victory.

On the game-winning goal, Michkov took a good lead pass from Travis Konecny to generate the attack. As he carried the puck into good shooting range, Michkov maneuvered from near the left dot to snap home the deciding tally. In three exhibition games, Michkov has six points (three goals, three assists).

Olle Lycksell, working to build a strong enough case to earn a spot on the opening night NHL roster, contributed a pair of primary assists. Travis Konecny also had two helpers.

With the win, the Flyers improved to 3-1-0 in the preseason.

A deflection goal by Boston's Vinny Lettieri (1st of the preseason) at 12:59 of the first period gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead. The assists went to Hampus Lindholm and Andrew Peeke.

Rasmus Ristolainen (1st) scored from the right circle to tie the game at 16:55 of the opening frame. The helpers went to Lycksell and Ryan Poehling.

A Flyers turnover proved costly early in the second period. Taking a lead pass from Trent Frederic, Matt Poitras (SHG, 1st) beat Ivan Fedotov with a low shot for a 2-1 lead at 2:40.

Matvei Michkov (PPG, 2nd of the preseason) had a slam-dunk on the power play off a Lycksell feed at 4:14 of the middle stanza for a 2-2 tie. The apples were collected by Lycksell and Konecny.

The Flyers had the better of the play in a scoreless third period.

Fedotov went the distance in goal, stopping 25 of 27 shots. He settled in after the first period. In a losing cause, Boston's Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves on 40 shots.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

Matvei Michkov - Sean Couturier - Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee - Jett Luchanko - Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton - Rodrigo Abols - Noah Cates
Olle Lycksell - Ryan Poehling -Anthony Richard

Hunter McDonald - Rasmus Ristolainen
Adam Ginning - Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula - Oliver Bonk

Ivan Fedotov
[Eetu Makiniemi]

PP1: Drysdale, Konecny, Lycksell, Michkov, Brink
PP2: Zamula, Luchanko, Farabee, Couturier, Richard

POSTGAME 5

1) The Flyers yielded the game's first five shots on goal, then had eight of the next 11. Fedotov denied a Joey Abate breakaway to keep the game scoreless. The Flyers goalie seemed to be shaded a little too far to the middle of his net on the shift that ultimately ended with Lettieri's tip on a Lindholm shot.

2) Standing up for Michkov, who was getting a rough treatment along the boards, team captain Couturier dropped the gloves and fought Billy Sweezey. On the very next shift, Ristolainen tied the game. Shots on goal in the penalty-filled first period were 12-10 in Boston's favor. The Bruins won seven of 10 faceoffs and outhit the Flyers, 10-6.

3) At 1:01 of the second period, Riley Tufte was nabbed for high sticking. Good puck movement started by Michkov created a Konecny chance from the bumper. Couturier passed up a shot from point blank range off a Farabee pass as the power play continued. Finally, a Farabee turnover led to Poitras' shorthanded marker in transition at 2:40. Nice puck movement, Michkov's smart positioning, and a good pass from Lycksell to the Russian rookie added up to Philly's game-tying goal that made it a 2-2 game on Philly's next power play opportunity.

4) On the subsequent Flyers man-advantage after the Michkov goal, Konecny had a prime chance as the team continued to move the puck crisply. At 17:02, Philly went to the power play yet again. Luchanko made a nice play off the rush to set up a chance. Another power play gave Philly 1:12 of carryover PP time heading into the third period. Through two periods, shots on goal were 28-22 Flyers (17-10 Flyers in the period).

5) The overall play was much more methodical -- and with no special teams until 12:44 when Brink was tripped. Konecny had a good scoring chance off a cross-ice pass-out from Michkov. As regulation expired, Ristolainen laid a check on Poitras that knocked the Bruin to the ice. Third period shots were 9-4 Flyers (37-26 Flyers overall.

