Postgame RAV4: Flyers Suffer Another Loss to Tampa

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-1, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday evening. Tampa swept the season series against Philadelphia, winning all three games.

Pontus Holmberg (7th of the season) scored from below the left circle to give Tampa a quick lead in the first period. Most of the period was very tight checking until the action picked up in the final five minutes.

A Tampa-friendly deflection off Jake Guentzel (20th) gave the Bolts a 2-0 lead on the first shift of the middle frame. Brayden Point (11th) added a power play goal on a play in which he got injured. Christian Dvorak (10th) cut the gap to 3-1 with an odd-man rush goal at 4-on-4. A Brandon Hagel power play goal (22nd) restores a three-goal lead for Tampa late in the period.

At 16:39 of the third period, Nikita Kucherov (23rd) added an empty net goal.

The Flyers went 0-for-2 on the power play. They were 1-for-3 on the PK.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

For the second straight game, Tampa scored on its first shot of the game. Holmberg shot the puck between Vladar's skates. The puck snuck home on the short side. The assists went to Zemgus Girgensons and Yanni Gourde at 1:10.

Shots were 2-1 Tampa through 14 minutes. At 14:41, Vladar hung in to make back-to-back stops on Brayden Point in front.

Owen Tippett had an elusive zone entry and fed Sean Couturier for a shot that hit the post. With 2:35 left in the frame, Emil Andrae made a nice feed to Trevor Zegras for a one-timer from the right circle. Jonas Johansson made the save.

A deflected Tampa shot went just wide of the right post in the final minute of the frame.

Shots: Flyers 5 - Lightning 6

Faceoffs: Flyers 12 - Lightning 4

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

On the first shift of the second period, Guentzel made it 20. Erik Cernak's one-timer from the point deflected off the back of Guentzel's right leg into the net. The secondary assist at the 33-second mark went to Hagel.

Rodrigo Abols received a tripping penalty behind the Tampa net at 4:06. At 4:29, on Tampa's ninth shot of the game, Point bagged a rebound goal, Point had to be helped off the ice because Travis Sanheim fell on his ankle. The assists went to Oliver Bjorkstrand and Guentzel.

A scrum broke out after the puck went in the net. Sanheim tussled with Bjorkstrand. Two minutes of four-on-four play ensued.

The Flyers scored off an odd-man rush at 5:40. It started with a mask save by Vladar. At the other end, puck carrier Dvorak showed like he'd pass and then fired the puck home high to the short-side. The goal was unassisted.