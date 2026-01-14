RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Sabres

Rick Tocchet's Philadelphia Flyers (22-14-8) are in New York State on Wednesday to wrap up their season series with Lindy Ruff's Buffalo Sabres (24-16-4). The teams split their first two meetings of the season.

Game time at KeyBank Center is 7:30 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on TNT.

The Flyers are in the midst of a grueling stretch of games: four in less than six nights including a back-to-back road set in Buffalo and Pittsburgh. The Flyers enter this game coming off a pair of home losses (7-2 and 5-1) to the Tampa Bay Lightning. In the latter game, an unassisted goal by Christian Dvorak stood as the lone Philadelphia tally.

Initially, the Flyers were slated to have an off-day on Tuesday. Ultimately, they convened an optional practice before leaving for Buffalo. The team also made a roster move, loaning defenseman Adam Ginning back to the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Through the season's first 29 games, the Sabres were in the Eastern Conference cellar. After a front-office shakeup, the team has won 13 of its last 15 games. However, the Sabres enter this game coming off a 4-3 home loss to the Florida Panthers.

Here are the Things to watch in Monday's rematch.

1. Healthy bodies

The Ginning roster move is a hopeful sign that defenseman Jamie Drysdale is on the cusp of being activated from Injured Reserve. The mobile defenseman has missed the last three games with an upper body injury suffered on a suspect hit by Anaheim's Ross Johnston.

Drysdale is eligible to exit IR on Wednesday. He has participated in the Flyers' last two morning skates and returned to practice as well.

Bobby Brink also suffered an upper body injury in the Anaheim game. He's been on a day-to-day basis since. Brink practiced on Sunday but wasn't quite ready to return for Monday's game.

Meanwhile, Travis Konecny returned to the lineup after missing the third period of last Thursday's game against Toronto and sitting out Saturday's game against the Lightning.

2. Breaking the goal slump

Goals have been scarce for the Flyers in the three games since their blowout victory against Anaheim. They scored just once against Toronto and a combined three goals in the two losses to Tampa Bay.

The Flyers are a team that relies on balanced scoring from around the forward lineup with occasional contributions from defensemen. The team collectively needs to get back on track. On an individual basis, the Flyers need various players to have a puck or two go into the net to relieve pressure they are putting on themselves. No one is immune.

For example, team leading scorer Trevor Zegras had a scintillating game against Anaheim with two scorching one-timer goals in the first period. Otherwise, he's hit his first dry spell of the season: pointless in five of the last six games dating back to the New Year's Eve Game in Calgary.

Owen Tippett has five goals in his last 11 games but just one assist and seven pointless games in his last dozen outings.

Since assembling a four-game point streak in mid-December, Noah Cates is pointless in six of his last eight games (1g, 2a) and each of the last three.

Matvei Michkov has gone without a point in each of the last three games and six of the last eight. His last tally was an empty-net goal in Vancouver on Dec. 22 (nine games ago) and his last goals into a defended net were his two second period goals in New Jersey on November 29 (20 games back).

Team captain Sean Couturier has been stuck on five goals for the season since Dec. 7 against Colorado (18 games). He has eight points in that span: identical to Rodrigo Abols.

Travis Sanheim leads the blueline in the 18-game span with three goals and eight points.

3. Special teams

Both ends of the Flyers' special teams have been struggling of late. Most of the attention has gone to the power play, which has dropped to a tie for 30th in the league for the season (15.3 percent) and is just 13.1 percent since Dec. 1).

Meanwhile, the penalty kill was very stout until around Thanksgiving but has been streaky since that time. At Thanksgiving, Philly ranked fourth in the NHL at 86.2 percent. Since then, the club is 73.9 percent (28th in the league over Philly's last 22 games). Overall, the PK has dropped below 80 percent (79.9 percent) for the first time all season. The Flyers currently rank 14th in the league.

Buffalo ranks 22nd on the power play (17.8 percent) and fourth on the penalty kill (84.7 percent) for the season. Over the last 15 games, the power play has connected at just 15 percent but the PK has succeeded 88.6 percent of the time.

4. Attacking the middle of the ice

One of the biggest areas the Sabres have improved over their last 15 games has been in taking away the middle of the ice from opponents, both at even strength and on the penalty kill. The Flyers have been inconsistent this season in accomplishing these tasks. After a slow start, they began to generate more off the forecheck and in transition. However, the two recent games against Tampa Bay saw the Flyers have too many one-and-done forays into the offensive zone and too much time spent along the perimeter. The two games against the Sabres so far this season have shown what happens when the team attacks through the middle versus when it does not. The Flyers won the first meeting and generated five goals in the process. Philly lost the second game, and had just five shots on net in the third period (compared to 12 for the Sabres) despite trailing.