Postgame 5: Flyers Sustain 5-4 Loss in LA

In the second game of a five-game road trip, the Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Los Angeles Kings, 5-4, at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night. The Flyers held a 4-2 lead in the second period and a 4-3 edge in the third but saw the game slip away for the second time this season against the Kings.

The two teams traded off a pair of goals apiece in the first period. Shots on goal were tied at 6-6 (17-17 in shot attempts). It was an active first period for Flyers rookie Matvei Michkov, who was in the middle of multiple puck touches and three scoring chances.

The Kings came out attacking early in the first period. On a counterattack, Morgan Frost executed a stretch pass. Michkov set up Scott Laughton for a Grade A scoring chance on a 2-on-0 rush. The shot attempt missed the net.

LA took a 1-0 lead at 5:14. Using Laughton as a screen and with Aleksei Kolosov caught off-angle, Kevin Fiala (14th goal of the season) put a left circle shot from outside the faceoff dot into the far side of the net. The assists went to Alex Laferriere and Phillip Danault.

Coincidental minors on Noah Cates (tripping) and Kyle Burroughs (roughing) created two minutes of 4-on-4 play at 6:43. During the 4-on-4, Cam York sent Tyson Foerster off on a breakaway. Foerster finished it off with a low glove shot to knot the score at 1-1. The assists at 8:17 went to York and Travis Sanheim.