Postgame 5: Flyers Suffer 7-3 Loss to LA

A four-goal explosion by the Los Angeles Kings in the third period sent the Philadelphia Flyers to a 7-3 loss on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center. The game was tied at 1-1 after the first period and 3-3 at the second intermission.

Philadelphia and Los Angeles traded off a goal apiece in the first period. The Flyers generated four of the game's first five shots on goal before LA had their first push. Overall, shots on goal were 11-9 in the Kings' favor in the opening 20 minutes.

A Travis Sanheim turnover on the offensive boards led to a breakaway goal for Kevin Fiala (11th of the season) in transition at 10:53. The lone assist went to Phillip Danault for the intercept and breakout pass to send Fiala past Jamie Drysdale.

Noah Cates (4th) made it goals in back-to-back games by scoring on a backhander near the net at 14:11. The assists went to Bobby Brink and Tyson Foerster. The play started by winning a battle in the neutral zone before Brink found Cates with a lane to the net.