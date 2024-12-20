Postgame 5: Flyers Suffer 7-3 Loss to LA

86 Joel Farabee - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny
74 Own Tippett - 48 Morgan Frost - 39 Matvei Michkov
71 Tyson Foerster - 27 Noah Cates- 10 Bobby Brink
21 Scott Laughton - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway
6 Travis Sanheim - 9 Jamie Drysdale
24 Nick Seeler - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen
36 Emil Andrae - 5 Egor Zamula
35 Aleksei Kolosov
[33 Samuel Ersson]
PP1: Drysdale, Brink, Couturier, Konecny, Michkov
PP2: Zamula, Tippett, Frost, Farabee, Foerster
Scratches: 8 Cam York healthy), 77 Erik Johnson (healthy), 44 Nicolas Deslauriers (IR), 82 Ivan Fedotov (healthy).
TURNING POINT
The goal in the final minute of the second period gave the Kings a big boost heading into the final stanza. The rest of the game was all LA.
POSTGAME 5 ("5 Things" Revisited)
1. Koly the Goalie: Just as Wednesday's game in Detroit was a rough one for Samuel Ersson after a solid first period, Kolosov couldn't stop the bleeding in this match. The Kopitar goal late in the second period opened the floodgates for the Kings.
2. Flyers puck management: For the second straight game, the Flyers had too many turnovers and scrambled coverages to pull out a winnable hockey game.
3. Line combinations and defense pairs: After being benched for the duration of the third period on Wednesday in Detroit, Cam York was a DND against the Kings on Thursday. Emil Andrae (a healthy scratch the three previous games) re-entered the lineup. Up front, the personnel remained the same as Wednesday.
4. Flyers special teams: Philly went 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Although both of Foerster's goals in the second period were 5-on-5 tallies, they came just a few seconds after strong finishes to a penalty kill and a power play. Philadelphia's second power play of the game was a negative momentum segment, however.
5. Behind enemy lines: Kopitar: The Kings captain, a likely future Hockey Hall of Famer, did not have his usual dominating night on faceoffs (10-for-25) but was otherwise Mr. Everything for his team in the game.