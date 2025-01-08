Postgame 5: Flyers Lose to Leafs, 3-2

In their first home game since December 21, the Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-2, on Tuesday evening at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers outplayed Toronto for most of the game but came away with nothing to show for it. Travis Konecny scored twice in a losing cause.

The Flyers played a very strong first period. They took a 1-0 lead and 10-2 shot on goal edge to the locker room at intermission. The Flyers also blocked eight Toronto shot attempts. In the meantime, Philly staged a pair of excellent penalty kills.

Matvei Michkov fired a bank shot on net from the bottom of the left circle at 2:54 of the first period. Woll stopped the puck near the goal line. The play was briefly reviewed on reply before the on-ice no goal call was upheld.

Matthew Knies had a semi-breakaway for Toronto. At 4:47, Joel Farabee dropped the gloves with Connor Dewar. A few shifts later, Ryan Poehling hit the post from below the left faceoff dot.

The Flyers grabbed a 1-0 lead at 8:19. Cam York dumped the puck down low from high in the attack zone. Sean Couturier then fed over to Konecny (19th goal of the season) in the right circle. Konecny fired off a shot that found the net with Garnet Hathaway parked in front. The assists went to Couturier and York.