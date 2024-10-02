Postgame 5: Flyers Lose to Bruins, 4-1

In the third period, a hooking penalty on Jett Luchanko was converted into a go-ahead power play goal by Tyler Johnson at the 7:50 mark. Johnson had an open point blank shot off a feed from Pavel Zacha. The secondary assist went to David Pastrnak.
At 18:45, with the Flyers attacking 6-on-5, Jamie Drysdale coughed the puck up to Pastrnak. Charlie Coyle scored into the empty net. Boston tagged on an additional empty-net goal 20 seconds later by Mark Kastelic.
Samuel Ersson was just a bright spot for Philly, stopping 30 of 32 shots. He kept his team in the game. Brandon Bussi saw just 14 shots, turning aside 13. A late-game save on Sean Couturier off a feed from Anthony Richard preserved what was still a one-goal lead at that point.
FLYERS STARTING LINEUP
Tyson Foerster - Sean Couturier - Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett - Morgan Frost - Matvei Michkov
Anthony Richard - Jett Luchanko - Bobby Brink
Elliot Desnoyers - Jacob Gaucher - Garnet Hathaway
Cam York - Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler - Jamie Drysdale
Hunter McDonald - Oliver Bonk
Samuel Ersson
[Cal Petersen]
POSTGAME 5
1) The Flyers yielded five of the game's first six shots on goal through the opening 5:30 of the first period. By the end of the first period, the Flyers were outshot, 17-4, and went nearly 13 minutes without a shot on goal. Ersson almost singlehandedly kept the Flyers in the game.
2) On the Brazeau goal, the goal scorer was left wide open near the net by the Frost line and York-Sanheim defensive pairing. Ersson got a piece of the shot but the puck trickled through and over the goal line.
3) Second period shots were even at 6-6 (23-10 Bruins overall) as the play tightened up as it went along. Thanks mostly to Ersson, the Flyers got the game to the third stanza in "win a period, win the game territory."
4) Garnet Hathaway's signature rambunctious style paid a dividend at 12:14 of the middle frame. Hathaway agitated Charlie McAvoy into taking a cross-checking penalty down in the Boston zone. The Flyers, however, did not do much with the power play and coughed up a 2-on-1 at the end.