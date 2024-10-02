Postgame 5: Flyers Lose to Bruins, 4-1

In the penultimate game of the 2024 preseason, the Philadelphia Flyers were outplayed by the Boston Bruins in a 4-1 loss at TD Garden on Tuesday evening.

The Flyers dropped to 3-3-0 in the preseason. While the second period was evenly played, the Bruins had stronger opening and final periods.

Justin Brazeau scored from near the crease at 10:00 of the first period as Boston took a 1-0 lead. The assists went to Nikita Zadorov and Trent Frederic.

After being dominated for most of the first period, the Flyers changed up their line combinations in the second period. Philly still got off to another slow start but their play gradually picked up.

At 9:44 of the middle frame, the Flyers drew even on a great play by Matvei Michkov. Skating into the high slot after receiving the puck from Morgan Frost, Michkov shot for a rebound from the high slot. Travis Konecny (1st goal of the preseason) potted the rebound, with the apples going to Michkov (fourth assist and seventh point of the preseason and Frost.