Postgame 5: Flyers Grind Out 2-1 Shootout Win in Tampa

Earning his first win in the NHL, Fedotov stopped 23 of 24 shots through 65 minutes including three overtime saves. He was 2-for-2 in the shootout. Vasileveskiy, still one victory shy of his 300th NHL career win, stopped 31 of 32 shots in regulation and overtime (three OT saves) before going 0-for-2 in the shootout.

The Flyers went 0-for-2 on the power play. They were 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Goaltender Aleksei Kolosov was injured during the morning skate. With Samuel Ersson not yet ready to return to play, the Flyers were permitted to have an emergency backup goalie (EBUG) eligible in case Fedotov also became incapacitated: 26-year-old Rhode Island native Kyle Konin.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

74 Owen Tippett - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny

86 Joel Farabee - 21 Scott Laughton - 71 Tyson Foerster

90 Anthony Richard - 48 Morgan Frost - 10 Bobby Brink

44 Nicolas Deslauriers - 27 Noah Cates - 19 Garnet Hathaway

6 Travis Sanheim - 9 Jamie Drysdale

24 Nick Seeler - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

36 Emil Andrae - 5 Egor Zamula

82 Ivan Fedotov

[72 Kyle Konin]

PP1: Drysdale, Tippett, Frost, Konecny, Richard

PP2: Andrae, Foerster, Couturier, Farabee, Brink

Scratches: 39 Matvei Michkov (DND), 77 Erik Johnson (DND), 35 Aleksei Kolosov (lower body), 33 Samuel Ersson (lower body), 8 Cam York (IR), 25 Ryan Poehling (IR).

TURNING POINT

After a scoreless overtime, the game went to a shootout. In the ensuing skills competition, Tampa elected to shoot first.

1st round: Tampa's Gage Gochcalves tried to go between the pads but Vasilevskiy calmly closed the five hole. In the bottom of the first round, Konecny scored over the glove hand after moving across from right to left.

2nd round: Victor Hedman was stopped by a Fedotov stick save. The Flyers' Tippett ended the game with a snap shot to the glove side.

POSTGAME 5

1) The two teams traded off one shot on goal apiece through a Flyers' icing five minutes into the first period. Tampa went on the game's first power play on a ticky-tack defensive zone slashing minor on Tyson Foerster at 6:19. After the penalty expired, Kucherov set up a prime scoring chance for Conor Geekie. Fedotov made the save for his second stop of the game.

2) The Flyers showed good forechecking pressure as the first period moved along. Tampa iced the puck several times under pressure, although the period was low-event in terms of shot attempts (six attempts for the Flyers, five on goal through 12:30, 10 attempts with three on net for Tampa). First period shots on goal ended up 8-7 in Tampa Bay's favor. Philly blocked six shots, led by two Sanheim blocks.

3) The Flyers applied very heavy pressure with extensive offensive zone possession on the second shift on the middle stanza. Farabee made a slick move. Brink came the closest to scoring, hitting the post. Fedotov made several good saves including a partial breakaway save on Cam Atkinson. Tampa controlled the next few shifts. Fedotov iced the puck at 6:02. Laughton made a patient play to get off a shot at 9:41. At the midway point of regulation, shots on goal were 15-11 in Tampa's favor.

4) Frost set up a prime scoring chance for Brink -- the Flyers best of the second period up to that point -- at 11:59. Farabee started another promising sequence on the next shift rotation. A potential 2-on-1 for Tampa went offside 12:30. The Flyers went to their first power play at 13:41 as Kucherov tripped Konecny. The Flyers generated no pressure as they struggled to gain entry and get set up. Couturier fired a shot on net (his 4th of the game) from the top of the right circle after the penalty expired. At the other end, Frost took a hooking penalty. Second period shots on goal were 13-10 Flyers (20-17 Flyers overall).

5) Farabee created a power play at 1:40 of the third period as he was held by Nick Perbix. Two failed clears by the Flyers created some anxious moments against Tampa's top line about eight minutes into the period. In general, much of the play was in the neutral zone for several minutes. Tippett hit the post midway through the period. In the final half-minute, Konecny sent Richard in with a chance to win the game. Vasilevskiy made the save. Third period shots were 9-4 Flyers.