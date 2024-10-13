Postgame 5: Flyers fall to Flames, 6-3

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Calgary Flames, 6-3, at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night. Unlike Friday night, the Flyers got off to a strong start. Nonetheless, they found themselves chasing the game most of the night.

In a losing cause, Travis Konecny collected shorthanded and power play goals for Philadelphia. The Flyers also got a tally from Joel Farabee.

Veteran forward Jonathan Huberdeau had a monster night for Calgary, racking up a four-point game (2g, 2a). Nazem Kadri netted two goals, and Andrei Kuzmenko collected three assists. Team captain Mikael Backlund and defenseman Mackenzie Weegar (1g, 1a) rounded out the goal scoring.

Huberdeau (2nd goal of the season) scored a fluky goal for a 1-0 lead at 5:37 of the first period. An attempted centering pass from behind the net bounced into the net off his shoulder. Martin Pospisil and Anthony Mantha received the assists.

A 4-on-3 power play for Calgary produced a 2-0 lead at 7:43 of the opening stanza. Weegar (PPG, 2nd) fired a center point shot into the net high to the blocker side with goalie Ivan Fedotov deep in his net. The assists were credited to Huberdeau and Kuzmenko.

The Flyers' dangerous penalty killing duo of Travis Konecny (SHG, 1st) and Scott Laughton worked a nice give-and-go to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 7:05 of the middle period. The assists went to Laughton and Erik Johnson. Johnson started the counterattack by sealing off the wall.