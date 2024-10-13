Postgame 5: Flyers fall to Flames, 6-3

With the Flyers attacking 6-on-4, the Flames gained possession. Kadri (second of the game and season) scored into an empty net from the neutral zone at the 18:16 mark. The assists went to Kuzmenko and Weegar.
Ivan Fedotov faced 32 shots, stopping 27. Winning netminder Dustin Wolf denied 37 of 40 Philadelphia shots.
The Flyers went 1-for-4 on the power play. They were 3-for-5 on the penalty kill with the Konecny shorthanded as the main highlight.
Noah Cates entered the Flyers' lineup for the second game of the season. Eighteen-year-old rookie Jett Luchanko did not dress.
FLYERS STARTING LINEUP
39 Matvei Michkov - 48 Morgan Frost - 11 Travis Konecny
74 Owen Tippett - 14 Sean Couturier - 71 Tyson Foerster
86 Joel Farabee - 25 Ryan Poehling - 10 Bobby Brink
21 Scott Laughton - 27 Noah Cates - 19 Garnet Hathaway
82 Ivan Fedotov
[33 Samuel Ersson]
PP1: Drysdale, Tippett, Frost, Konecny, Michkov
PP2: Zamula, Foerster, Poehling, Farabee, Brink
TURNING POINT
At 12:48 of the second period, Foerster jumped in to defend Drysdale after the Flyers defenseman was steamrolled at center ice by Pospisil. Foerster got 17 minutes of penalties (instigation, automatic 10-minute misconduct, fighting).
Shortly thereafter, the Flames ended up with a 43-second two-man advantage on a Sanheim slashing penalty against Kadri. Kadri sniped a 5-on-3 goal to restore a two-goal edge (3-1 at the time) for Calgary.
POSTGAME 5
1) The Flyers started with six of the game's first seven shots on goal, but the one Flames shot was a tester by Kadri. Huberdeau scored on Calgary's second shot, albeit on a puck that bounced off him into the net. At 7:19, a Poehing tripping penalty set up a 4-on-3 power play for 1:04. Weegar cashed in.
2) Philadelphia peppered Wolf with 18 shots on goal in the opening period, led by three apiece from Frost and Foerster, but could not find the net. Fedotov made seven saves, settling in as the period went along. Frost won five of six faceoffs in the period.
3) An interference penalty on Poehling at 5:41 of the second period sent the Flyers center to the box for the second time in the evening. However, the "power kill" struck for a shorthanded collaboration between Laughton and Konecny: a combination that presented a constant danger to opponents last season.
4) Frost went up the tunnel to the dressing room after receiving a hit on the offensive zone boards midway through the second period. He missed several shifts, then returned to the game and appeared to be laboring. In the third period, however, Frost seemed to be feeling better. He later collected his first point of the 2024-25 season.
5) A tripping penalty on Johnson created a must-kill minor for the Flyers at 4:29 of the third period. Philly gutted out the kill with Fedotov coming up big twice. At 8:32, Philly gained a critical power play of their own. Fedotov came up big again to prevent a 2-on-1 shorthanded goal for Calgary. At the other end, Michkov set up Konecny at the doorstep, but the All-Star winger couldn't jam it home.